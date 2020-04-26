Daily News- April 26, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers, other NBA teams allowed to return to practice facilities on Friday for individual work

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The NBA is allowing players to return to their practice facilities on May 1, provided their local governments have eased the stay-at-home orders.

The facilities will be open to players on a voluntary basis for individual work only. The larger group workouts will still be prohibited for safety purposes and teams will not be permitted to organize in-person workouts.

The NBA’s decision to reopen facilities isn’t an indication that the season will resume any time soon, if at all. Commissioner Adam Silver reiterated in a conference call about a week ago that there still isn’t enough information about coronavirus to come up with a definitive timeline. Silver said the league doesn’t anticipate any decision until sometime in May -- at the earliest. However, Silver cautioned that there still may not be any clarity at that time.

The NBA suspended the season on March 11 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert became the first player to test positive for COVID-19. On March 19, the league ordered teams to shutter practice facilities and prohibited players from going to local gyms, saying at the time it was the best decision for everyone, aligning with advice from health experts. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Growing Up ...Dylan Windler

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

In a time of true uncertainty, specifically in the NBA, Cavalier fans know one thing about their 2020 incoming rookie class. That their “bonus draft pick” – Dylan Windler – can play at this level.

After a successful Summer League stint following his selection at the No. 26 overall pick last June out of Belmont, Windler didn’t see a minute of action during his rookie year, sidelined for the season by a lower left leg injury.

The Cavaliers other first rounders from this past Draft – Darius Garland and Kevin Porter Jr. – have shown flashes of brilliance, and the future looks bright for both. Windler, who led the Ohio Valley Conference in both rebounding and three-point shooting as a senior, was rock-solid last Summer, but he’ll have to wait before completing the triumvirate.

While we await word on what steps the league will take as we return to normalcy, here’s a chance to catch up with the sharpshooting swingman from Indianapolis, as Dylan Windler walks us through his formative years … - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love donates meals to local healthcare employees and first responders

Author: Staff Report

Publication: WKYC.com

CLEVELAND — On Friday, Kevin Love brought smiles to quite a few faces across Northeast Ohio.

The Cavs star forward arranged for meals to be delivered to healthcare workers at Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospitals, then kept the caravan moving to first responders of the Avon and Bratenahl fire and police departments.

"We appreciate all that you are doing right now," Love wrote on Instagram. "I am amazed by your strength and perseverance through all of this."

Last week, Love was featured on a video shown by Gov. Mike DeWine during a coronavirus briefing. Love shared a message aimed at frontline professionals and essential workers. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

