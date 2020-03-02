Daily News- March 3, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Utah Jazz, Game 61 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (17-43) will continue their five-game homestand against the Utah Jazz (37-22) on Monday night.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

TV: FoxSports Ohio

Cable channel finder: AT&T U-Verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, Cox, DIRECTV, Dish, Verizon Fios, WOW.

Live stream: Hulu + Live TV.

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: FoxSports Go apps

Last meeting: The Cavs lost to the Jazz 115-99 on Jan. 18, 2019. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Kevin Love on How His Fight for Mental Health Awareness is Changing the NBA

Author: Time Struby

Publication: Maxium.com

Nothing should be hard for Kevin Love. First, there’s his career. Since nabbed as the fifth pick in the 2008 NBA draft, the 31-year-old has become one of the NBA’s elite. In 12 years as a pro he’s averaged 18.2 points and 11.2 rebounds per game (as of mid-January), earned five All-Star nods, made four straight finals (2015–2018) and taken home the NBA championship in 2016 with his current Cleveland Cavaliers team.

Next? The money. He recently signed a four-year, $120 million dollar contract extension, and combined with an annual $4 million in endorsement deals from companies including Nike, Old Spice and American Greetings, the Oregon-raised athlete pocketed a cool $28.4 million in 2019, earning him a spot on Forbes's annual world’s highest paid athletes list.

And let’s not forget the talent. Since childhood, the 6′8″ power forward has been a multi-tool player, combining big-man dominance on the boards with a deadly sharp-shooter’s touch. “The big thing in the league is the All-NBA Team,” longtime NBA play-caller Mike Breen tells Maxim. “And Kevin’s made that twice. He had good numbers early in his career and turned them into spectacular numbers.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Canton Charge stay hot in trip to Cleveland, head coach Nate Reinking reaches milestone

Author: Josh Weir

Publication: cantonrep.com

Sir’Dominic Pointer scores his season high in Canton’s trip to the Cleveland Cavaliers’ arena to lead the way for the Charge on Sunday.

CLEVELAND The Canton Charge took their winning streak to Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse and kept on rolling Sunday afternoon, defeating the Fort Wayne Mad Ants 111-106. It was head coach Nate Reinking’s 100th career victory with the Charge.

It also extended Canton’s win streak to six straight games. The Charge have won nine in a row at home, with this being the third straight year they’ve played a home game in Cleveland. - CLICK HERE to read full story.