Daily News- February 28, 2020

Cleveland Cavaliers at New Orleans Pelicans, Game 59 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

NEW ORLEANS -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (17-41) will look for their third straight win when they head on the road to play the New Orleans Pelicans (25-33) on Friday night.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Smoothie King Center

TV: FoxSports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: FoxSports Go apps

Last meeting: The Cavs lost to the Pelicans 125-111 on Jan. 28 in Cleveland. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Front And Center, Big Man Andre Drummond Adjusting to His New Surroundings

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

The basketball fan in us probably expected Andre Drummond to put up monster Andre Drummond numbers up starting from the opening quarter of his February 9 debut against the Clippers.

After all, we’d seen it up close and personal so, so many times. In a home-and-home series just last month against the Pistons, Drummond averaged 25.5 points and 21.5 rebounds. In 35 career games against the Wine and Gold, Drummond posted 22 double-doubles and five games of at least 20 points and 20 boards.

We could do Andre Drummond stats all day, and it reads like a game notes greatest hits. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

No, The Cleveland Cavaliers Are Actually Not A Legitimate Playoff Team

Author: Evan Dammarell

Publication: Forbes.com

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been in a fairly unique situation exiting this year’s All-Star break. John Beilein, the man who was brought in to establish a culture and develop Cleveland’s young core, stepped down only 54 games into his NBA coaching career. In Beilein’s place, J.B. Bickerstaff was named the team’s twenty-third head coach and eighth overall in the last decade. With the Cavaliers sitting at 14-40, many expected Cleveland to ride out the remainder of the season and prepare for year three of life after LeBron James.

But, to the surprise of many the Cavaliers came out of the All-Star break looking much improved compared to their first 54 games. In fact, the Cavaliers under Bickerstaff are 3-1 heading into their Friday night tilt against the New Orleans Pelicans and optimism is riding high. It makes sense why. Collin Sexton is leading the team in scoring. Kevin Porter Jr., Cleveland’s best rookie, scored a career-high 30 points in a win over the Miami Heat. Kevin Love looks engaged on offense again. Tristan Thompson and Larry Nance Jr. have been sensational off the bench. It’s just that optimism and Cleveland sports can be a fairly lethal combo. Just ask this year’s Cleveland Browns all about that. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

What Is The Initial Impression Of J.B. Bickerstaff With The Cavaliers?

Author: Evan Dammarell

Publication: Forbes.com

After a fairly turbulent week last week, the Cleveland Cavaliers are finally finding some semblance of stability under new head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. Bickerstaff was named the team’s twenty-third head coach in franchise history after John Beilein elected to resign from the position last week. But, Cleveland didn’t slap the interim tag on Bickerstaff like the Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies did before, the Cavaliers want him to be the team’s head coach now and for the foreseeable future.

“It means a lot,” said Bickerstaff after his first practice as Cleveland’s head coach. “It means there’s a confidence. There’s a belief and a trust factor there. The interim tag is tough, having had it twice and it adds a lot of pressure to each moment. This gives you an opportunity to make very difficult decisions without that same amount of weight you face as an interim where you’re fighting for your life.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.