Daily News- February 24, 2020

Oscar Baldizon/ Getty Images
Posted: Feb 24, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat, Game 57 preview and listings
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (15-41) will return home after a two-game road trip to play the Miami Heat (36-20) for the second time in as many nights on Monday.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

TV: FoxSports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: FoxSports Go apps

Last meeting: The Cavs lost to the Heat 124-105 on Saturday night in Miami. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Drummond, Andre, Garland, Darius, Love, Kevin, Osman, Cedi, Porter Jr., Kevin

