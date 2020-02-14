Daily News- February 14, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Triple threat: Cavaliers’ big men hope to turn friendly 3-point competition into game-worthy prowess

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: beaconjoournal.com

CLEVELAND — Friendly post-practice shooting competitions are not new to the Cavaliers.

But judging from new center Andre Drummond’s comments, the big-man contests witnessed over the past week have taken on a new sense of purpose.

Saying he’s been working on his 3-point shot for eight years, Drummond has engaged center Tristan Thompson and forward Larry Nance Jr. in around-the-horn games with assistant coach Dan Geriot. The scoring is relatively standard, with three points for a swish, two for a make and minus-one for an air ball. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Sports commission, Cavs preparing to put on quite a show during 2022 NBA All-Star festivities

Author: Kevin Kleps

Publication: Crainscleveland.com

In the next two years, Cleveland will host two events — the 2021 NFL draft and the 2022 NBA All-Star Game — that are each projected to have nine-figure impacts on the region.

Cleveland has never hosted an NFL draft, and the NBA All-Star festivities last were held here in 1997, when the Cavs' leading scorer was Terrell Brandon and future general manager Danny Ferry was the club's top 3-point shooter.

The Greater Cleveland Sports Commission is sending a small contingent to this weekend's NBA All-Star festivities in Chicago. The trip, sports commission president and CEO David Gilbert told us last month, will focus on facilities and programming. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Kia Rookie Ladder: Rui Hachimura picks up where he left off; Kevin Porter Jr. ranked fourth

Author: Drew Packham

Publication: NBA.com

4. Kevin Porter Jr., Cleveland Cavaliers

Kevin Porter Jr. gets up for a big dunk against the Clippers.

Last week: Not ranked

Last week, I gave Darius Garland the fifth spot, but considered giving it to both of the Cavs’ rookies in a 5a/5b situation since they’ve both been playing so well lately. This week, I’ll give the spot to Porter, who has been one of the bright spots in the Cavs’ dismal season with his increased playing time. The No. 30 pick out of USC has scored in double-digits in his last seven games, and he’s scoring with efficiency. In that seven-game span, Porter is averaging 16.1 ppg on 51.9% shooting, hitting 50% of his 3-pointers. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Charge rally falls short in Grand Rapids

Author: STAFF REPORT

Publication: cantonrep.com

Malik Newman scores 14 of his game-high 28 points in the fourth quarter as Charge almost come back from down 15.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. A Charge fourth-quarter rally fell just short Thursday night as the Grand Rapids Drive held on for a 103-101 win at DeltaPlex Arena.

The Charge, who never led after 2-0, trailed by as many as 15 with 8:13 left. But a Malik Newman 3-pointer with 18.5 seconds left cut their deficit to 102-101. After Craig Sword split a pair of free throws for Grand Rapids, Newman missed a driving shot in the final seconds to end it. - CLICK HERE to read full story.