Daily News- February 12, 2020

Collin Sexton named to Rising Stars roster as injury replacement for Miami’s Tyler Herro: ‘I’m going to continue to use it as motivation’

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Collin Sexton needs to change his plans for NBA All-Star Weekend.

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ ferocious second-year guard was named to the Rising Stars roster on Tuesday afternoon, replacing Miami Heat sharpshooter Tyler Herro, the prized rookie who will not be able to participate because of a nagging ankle injury.

Initially passed over by NBA assistant coaches who voted on the 20 members -- 10 each for the U.S. and World -- Sexton had been planning to spend his downtime back home in Atlanta. Not anymore. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Collin Sexton’s latest honor proof of continued growth during frustrating 13-win season: Chris Fedor

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- It was the day after the NBA trade deadline, a time when the front office was still overjoyed about acquiring two-time All-Star center Andre Drummond, and Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman was asked to evaluate the season. Complicated, right? Even though the Cavs were just 13-39 at the time, occupying the last spot in the Eastern Conference, Altman used the term “successful.”

Beg your pardon?

Players have questioned head coach John Beilein, irritated with his college approach. Rookie swingman Dylan Windler’s season was derailed before it even began. Franchise face Kevin Love has had a few blowups. One of them led to a fine, which morphed into a viral temper tantrum later that night. The Cavs, after starting 4-5, crumbled quickly. Chatter about Beilein being one-and-done started to pick up. So many blowout losses. Then, the overall record, inching near the league’s worst. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks, Game 54 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (13-40) will try to snap their 12-game home losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (15-40) in the final game before the NBA All-Star break on Wednesday night.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

TV: FoxSports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: FoxSports Go apps

Last meeting: The Cavs beat the Hawks 121-118 on Dec. 23, 2019. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

