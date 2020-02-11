Daily News- February 11, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Tyronn Lue relives special memories in first return to Cleveland, lauds LeBron James for making him a better coach

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: beaconjournal.com

CLEVELAND — Tyronn Lue couldn’t bring himself to spend much time in the visitors locker room because it didn’t feel right.

Walking into Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for the first time since he was fired six games into the 2018-19 season, the coach of the Cavaliers’ 2016 NBA championship team talked in a room across the hall. He admitted he still misses Cleveland because it was the longest stop on his NBA journey that included 11 seasons as a player.

As an assistant to the Los Angeles Clippers' Doc Rivers, Lue longs for another chance to coach and said he believes the four years he spent with superstar LeBron James better prepared him for that. Now 42, Lue said he's lost 20 pounds, works out more frequently and has gotten his anxiety issues under control.

Cavaliers notebook: Drummond, Love finalists for U.S. Olympic team

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: beaconjournal.com

Andre Drummond and Kevin Love, along with former Cavs LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Joe Harris, were among 44 finalists for the 2020 U.S. Olympic men’s basketball team announced by USA Basketball.

Love has been a member of two gold-medal winning national teams at the 2012 Olympics in London and the 2010 world championship in Instanbul, Turkey. Drummond captured gold at the 2014 World Cup in Spain.

The Cavs are one of five NBA teams with two finalists. USA Basketball will select 12 for the roster.

Winning big: Cavs resist trend of small ball by acquiring Andre Drummond

Author: Kelsey Russo

Publication: theathletic.com

CLEVELAND — If anyone knows what success looks like playing big in the NBA today, it’s probably Clippers coach Doc Rivers.

With the offensively-limited DeAndre Jordan at center playing alongside an All-Star big in Blake Griffin, the Clippers won a franchise-record 57 games in 2013-14. They reached the conference semifinals in consecutive seasons. They may not have won a championship, but they thrived in the small ball era with a defensive-minded center who could fill the lane.

"The thought that you can't win big is asinine," Rivers said during the Clippers' trip into town over the weekend. "I think you have to have the right group around the bigs, and the right fit. But you absolutely can win in a lot of ways in this league."