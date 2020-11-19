Daily News- November 19, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers find perfect mix of talent and need with Isaac Okoro: Chris Fedor

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers entered this exhausting draft process with a few goals.

They wanted to add someone who blends into the refurbished culture. Attitude matters. Character does as well. Competitive spirit is a prerequisite, one of head coach J.B. Bickerstaff’s core values. Same with work ethic, especially given the mighty emphasis on player development that will guide this rebuild. Since general manager Koby Altman has been in charge, he refers to those traits as the controllables. For a top 10 pick, they’re essential.

The Cavs also recognized the importance of adding a two-way wing. But the Altman-led front office was not going to let position drive this selection. The primary objective: find the best player. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Isaac Okoro ready to defend the league’s best players, help Cleveland Cavaliers make playoffs

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Isaac Okoro, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ pick at No. 5 in the 2020 NBA Draft, isn’t shying away from the pressure and expectations that come with being a top pick.

He’s already set big goals for this season.

“I feel like my role for this year is to help the Cavaliers get back to the playoffs,” Okoro said pointedly during a Zoom interview with reporters Wednesday night. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers go for defense with Isaac Okoro, which makes sense – Terry Pluto

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio – I can see it.

That’s what I was thinking when the Cavaliers took Isaac Okoro with the No. 5 pick in the NBA draft.

Yes, the Cavaliers needed a small forward and they picked a small forward. He also is a defense-first small forward, something the Cavaliers have missed since the departure of LeBron James. This is not to compare Okoro with James, but it is to say he is a natural small forward with the athleticism needed to play the position in the NBA. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: