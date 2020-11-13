Daily News- November 13, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

SeatGeek named new ticketing provider for Cavaliers, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Author: Joey Morona

Publication: cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- SeatGeek is the new ticketing provider for the Cavaliers, the organization announced Thursday. SeatGeek replaces Flash Seats and StubHub, handling all ticketing for events at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse including Cavs and Monsters games, concerts and other events. The deal covers Canton Charge G-League games at the Canton Civic Center, too.

“SeatGeek has a similar DNA to our organization - we both put the fan experience above everything else,” Cavaliers President of Business Operations Nic Barlage said in a release. “We believe technology is a core part of our future as well, and SeatGeek is an ideal partner to bring an elevated, dynamic and safe experience to our fans as events return to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.”

SeatGeek’s app allows fans to easily purchase tickets and gain contactless entry into the venue, and offers helpful features like the ability to book a ride to the game and mobile ordering for concessions. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Final Thoughts: Now is the time for the Indians to sign Shane Bieber long term

Author: Jason Lloyd

Publication: The Athletic

Twenty-nine thoughts on Shane Bieber’s future in Cleveland, the Cavs getting down to two options for the draft and Baker Mayfield’s ferocious bark …

1. There is a way the Indians can soften the blow of the inevitable Francisco Lindor trade. It’s going to be expensive. It’s going to cost them at least $50 million at a time when the pandemic seems to have made spending illegal for the Cleveland baseball team. But it’s nonetheless good business and necessary as a good-faith gesture to a fan base that is fed up and bracing for the trade of a franchise pillar.

2. If the Indians want to earn back some goodwill, they’ll lock up Shane Bieber to an extension before he throws another pitch in Cleveland. It’s not going to be cheap. His Cy Young award this week just jacked up the price even more. There is no excuse, however, not to do it. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Prospect Profiles Presented By Panini: LaMelo Ball

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

If, on the following morning, you talk to a casual basketball fan who may not have watched the 2020 NBA Draft the previous night, the first question they’ll probably ask is: “Who took LaMelo Ball?”

Other prospects have more red meat on their resume than the long, lean combo-guard. Even his former Chino Hills teammate Onyeka Okongwu, after a single season at USC, has more tangible tape than Ball. But no player has a higher profile or, possibly, a higher upside.

The fact that he didn’t play college ball before declaring for the 2020 Draft doesn’t mean he’s been idle. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

