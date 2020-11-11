Daily News- November 11, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

2020 NBA Draft: Obi Toppin is ‘most polished player’ in the class, but is he a fit with Cleveland Cavaliers?

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In late September, Obi Toppin flew to Las Vegas for a Finish Line shoot and chance to continue pre-draft workouts at Impact Basketball.

There were four games going when Toppin strolled into the gym. Not yet warmed up, Toppin grabbed a ball and began putting on one of his prodigious, high-flying dunk shows that elevated him from obscurity into the national spotlight as college basketball’s most exciting player. His first dunk that day: A full windmill, his chin hovering above the rim he was about to punish.

Those other games stopped. All eyes were on Toppin. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Drafts From The Past: 1986

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

The Cavaliers historically bountiful Draft of 1986 started out with the Cavaliers having just the 8th overall selection after finishing with 53 losses the previous season.

Gene Littles took over for George Karl in 1985-86 as the Cavaliers limped to the finish line with 11 losses in their final 15 games.

Atop the previous Draft, the Cavs selected Cleveland native Charles Oakley with the 9th overall pick, but immediately dealt him to Chicago for Keith Lee. But that year’s incoming class wasn’t all bad. After tabbing Calvin Duncan with the 30th overall pick, the Cavaliers had struck gold with a kid named John Williams from Tulane at No. 45 – they just didn’t know it yet. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

NBA Draft: Possible that Cavs take Dayton star Obi Toppin with fifth pick

Author: Rick Noland

Publication: Medina Gazette

Obadiah Richard Toppin didn't have a college basketball scholarship coming out of Ossining High in New York, so he spent a season playing for Mt. Zion Preparatory School before Dayton came calling.

After two remarkable seasons with the Flyers — he was Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Year as a redshirt freshman and national player of the year as a sophomore — the young man who goes by Obi Toppin is expected to be a lottery pick in the Nov. 18 NBA Draft.

The 6-foot-9, 220-pound Toppin, who will turn 23 March 4, will be among the oldest players taken in the first round, and it's not out of the realm of possibility that he could be taken by the Cavaliers with the No. 5 selection. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: