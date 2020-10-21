Daily News- October 21, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavaliers extend radio partnership with iHeartMedia

Author: Joey Morona

Publication: cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers organization and iHeartMedia have reached an agreement to keep the city’s NBA, G League and AHL teams on the nation’s largest radio company’s stations for the foreseeable future.

The Cavs and Canton Charge are staying put at WTAM 1100 AM/WMMS 100.7 FM and 99.7 FM Canton’s New Country, respectively. The Monsters, however, will be moving from FM to AM starting next season when FOX Sports 1350 AM “The Gambler” replaces Alt 99.1 as the team’s flagship station. Terms of the multiyear deal were not disclosed.

“We are excited to extend our already successful relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Monsters, and Charge,” said iHeartMedia Cleveland Metro President Keith Hotchkiss in a statement. “These teams are an important part of the iHeartMedia family, and this multiyear agreement allows us to continue delivering content to fans who listen to iHeartRadio’s WTAM, WMMS, and FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

2020 NBA Mock Draft: Cleveland Cavaliers stay true to best player available philosophy

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- At long last, the 2020 NBA Draft is less than a month away -- unless the date changes again. With the playoffs over and a champion crowned following a pandemic-paused regular season, teams are deep into their stranger-than-usual evaluation process.

The draft combine was a virtual event. Pro days are limited. Information is tougher to get. Just recently, the NBA cleared teams to conduct in-person workouts and interviews, but even that is complicated with COVID travel restrictions.

Uncertainty is the 2020 buzz word. That goes for the draft as well. There’s no Zion Williamson or Ja Morant. The three best players -- LaMelo Bell, James Wiseman and Anthony Edwards -- come with more red flags than usual. Multiple sources have referred to this as the weakest class since 2013. One rival executive expects plenty of trade activity because “no one wants anything to do with this class” and many teams choosing in the top 10 are looking for immediate contributors. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers, iHeart Media strike new radio rights agreement

Author: Kevin Kleps

Publication: Crain's Cleveland

WTAM's tenure as the flagship home of the Cleveland Cavaliers' radio network is going to extend well into a fourth decade.

The Cavs and iHeart Media announced a new multiyear, multi-team agreement on Tuesday, Oct. 20. The deal begins with the 2020-21 season and includes the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League and the Canton Charge of the NBA G League.

WTAM's AM and FM stations (1100 and 106.9), along with WMMS-FM 100.7, will remain the flagship stations of the Cavs. WTAM-AM 1100 has been a flagship home of the Cavs since the 1990-91 season. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Collin Sexton Talks Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade, Cavaliers, More in B/R AMA

Author: Adam Wells

Publication: Bleacher Report

Now two years into his NBA career, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton has established himself as a go-to scorer.

Drafted No. 8 overall in 2018, Sexton led the Cavs in scoring this season as a 21-year-old with 20.8 points per game. He's played in all of the team's 147 games over the past two seasons, including starting 65 games in 2019-20.

As the Cavs continue their roster rebuild, Sexton is putting himself in an excellent position to be a critical piece for the organization. He's a 39.2 percent shooter from three-point range on 551 career attempts. - CLICK HERE to read full story.