Daily News- September 23, 2020

Cleveland Cavaliers back at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for first time since March, looking to capitalize on voluntary team workouts

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Shortly before 11 a.m. today, the Cleveland Cavaliers (sans Matthew Dellavedova, Tristan Thompson, Andre Drummond and Cedi Osman) will leave their hotel rooms, take the service elevator downstairs, hop on the team bus, venture down the street, through about three traffic lights, and turn into Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for the first time since March 8 -- a few days before the league stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This in-market mini-bubble, designed to mimic what the Cavs -- and seven other NBA teams -- lost because of their exclusion from the Disney restart, is something in which members of the front office have been clamoring.

For the first time in more than six months, the Cavs are permitted to practice. That includes up to one hour per day of 5-on-5 scrimmaging. It's not training camp -- even though this is right around the time camp typically begins. These are voluntary group workouts intended to foster team chemistry while also keeping the Cavs from falling too far behind 22 other franchises that were granted nearly two months of extra, invaluable, irreplaceable action in Orlando.

Where Are They Now: Lamond Murray

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

Lamond Murray put up some of the best numbers of his 11-year NBA career right in here in Cleveland. But like a lot of players in that era of Cavs basketball, it was slightly marred by what-could-have-been.

Drafted with the 7th overall pick by the Clippers in the 1994 Draft, Murray – who grew up in California and played his college ball at Cal-Berkeley – spent his first five years in Tinseltown before coming to Cleveland-technically-in a sign-and-trade just before the 1999-2000 season.

During his three seasons with the Cavaliers, the 6-7 small forward averaged just over 15 points per game on a squad that had the potential to make noise in the Eastern Conference. But injuries – especially to big man Zydrunas Ilgauskas – and coaching turnover kept Cleveland from reaching its true potential, and during Murray's three-year stretch averaged just 30 wins per.

Sports Teams Help Encourage the Community to Get Out and Vote

Author: Karlynn Wells

Publication: Spectrum News 1

CLEVELAND — Yesterday was National Voter Registration Day, but for many people, the work continues to get people to register to vote.

Sports teams are using their platforms and their facilities to encourage people to get out and vote.

What You Need To Know:

