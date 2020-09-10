Daily News- September 10, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers' top free-agency target should be Tristan Thompson: Chris Fedor

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers have a list of free-agent targets.

Not the hot names -- Danilo Gallinari, Fred VanVleet, recently-named Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell, Davis Bertans, Goran Dragic, Joe Harris or Marcus Morris Sr. -- that pop up with a quick Google search. Those guys will garner most of the attention this offseason and are well out of Cleveland’s price range.

With 14 projected roster spots set for 2020-21 (there’s wiggle room with Jordan Bell and Dean Wade on non-guaranteed deals) and little available salary cap space once Andre Drummond presumably picks up his $28.7 million player option, the Cavs' free agency board consists of targets from the lower tier, players who could be signed with the full mid-level exception worth around $8-10 million, depending on where the salary cap falls. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Slain Cleveland police officer’s funeral changed to Rocket Mortgage Field House

Author: Adam Ferrise

Publication: cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The funeral for slain Cleveland police Det. James Skernivitz will now take place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse instead of The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in downtown Cleveland.

The start time for the service remains at 10 a.m. Friday at the arena that is the home of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Skernivitz, a 22-year police veteran, is survived by a wife and three children. Calling hours are from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the A. Ripepi and Sons Funeral Home in Middleburg Heights. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Remembering Freddie Mac

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

As long as someone is remembered by loved ones, he or she is never really gone.

Yep, that sounds like some schmaltzy Hallmark greeting card kinda stuff. But it also happens to be true. Many of us can feel our loved ones all around us, even if they’re no longer physically here.

If the qualification for that charmed afterlife is to have those around you still sharing stories about your time on earth, then Fred McLeod will live on forever. The voice of his beloved Wine and Gold for 14 seasons, Freddie Mac loved to tell a story. And he, himself, was at the center of just as many tales. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: