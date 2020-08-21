Daily News- August 21, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers earn No. 5 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft

Author: Tim Bielik

Publication: cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Cavaliers have earned the No. 5 spot in the 2020 NBA Draft after Thursday night’s lottery. This is the second year in a row in which the Cavs will have the fifth pick in the draft. A year ago, they used that pick to select Darius Garland.

“We are excited about the depth of this year’s draft class,” Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman said in a release on Thursday. “We are confident that this draft position will allow us to acquire talent that will complement our core mix of young players and established veterans. We look forward to welcoming someone who embodies everything we are building here in Cleveland from a culture, work ethic and commitment to development standpoint, both on and off the floor. We will also continue to explore opportunities that could be impactful for our team both now and in the future as we build toward sustainable success.”

The Cavaliers were tied with the Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves with the best odds to get the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft, which will be held on Oct. 16. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

NBA Draft Lottery: Cavaliers to pick fifth for second consecutive year

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

A year ago, NBA teams were salivating over the chance to select Duke’s Zion Williamson No. 1.

The agile big man was touted as the first player since LeBron James in 2003 capable of altering the future of a franchise.

There does not appear to be such a savior in the Oct. 16 NBA Draft. But that did not diminish the lottery hopes of the Cavaliers front office, in the midst of a rebuild that could require at least two to three more years of roster upgrades. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers get fifth pick in NBA draft lottery

Author: Jeff Schudel

Publication: News-Herald

Luck was not with the Cavaliers in the 37th annual NBA draft lottery, but the percentages were.

One-by-one, NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum on Aug. 20 opened envelopes containing the logos of the 14 lottery eligible teams. The Cavaliers, with a 14 percent chance of getting the first pick in the draft, to be held Oct. 16, got the fifth pick. They had a 27.8 chance of getting the fifth pick — their highest percentage to land any pick.

Golden State (15-50), the Cavaliers (19-46) and Minnesota (19-45), by virtues of having the three worst records in the 2019-20 season, each had the same 14 percent chance of getting the top pick. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

