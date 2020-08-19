Daily News- August 19, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Former Cavaliers center Brad Daugherty to represent team in 2020 NBA Draft Lottery on Thursday

Author: Tim Bielik

Publication: cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Cavaliers will turn to one of their former No. 1 picks as they hope for lottery luck on Thursday night. Former Cavaliers center Brad Daugherty will represent the team during Thursday night’s 2020 NBA Draft Lottery, which will be conducted virtually.

The lottery will be televised on ESPN starting at 8:30 p.m.

The Cavaliers are tied with the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves with the best odds to win the No. 1 pick at 14 percent. They are slotted second, which means they can pick no worse than sixth because the lottery consists of four drawings. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Fan survey results: Who did you choose as the Cavaliers’ first-round pick?

Author: Kelsey Russo

Publication: The Athletic

We asked you to step into the general manager’s role, and you answered.

We received over 400 responses to this survey, and you provided an interesting breakdown of choices for each pick. The NBA Draft Lottery on Thursday will provide a much clearer picture of whom the Cleveland Cavaliers might pick. For now, let’s look at who you chose at each spot (picks 1-6) for the Cavs.

Thanks to everyone for participating in the survey! - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers hope Brad Daugherty improves recent luck in Thursday’s NBA lottery

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

Cavaliers legend Brad Daugherty will attempt to change the franchise’s dubious luck of the last two years in the virtual NBA Draft Lottery Thursday night.

Five-time All-Star Daugherty, picked first overall in 1986 with draft rights acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers, will represent the Cavs during the broadcast, to air live on ESPN at 8:30 p.m.

With a 19-46 record that is second-worst in the league behind the Golden State Warriors (15-50), the Cavs have a 14% chance of winning the No. 1 pick in the Oct. 16 draft, as do the Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves (19-45). - CLICK HERE to read full story.

