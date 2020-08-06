Daily News- August 6, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

THE WORD ON ... LARRY NANCE JR.

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

HOMETOWN HERO

This week on Cavs.com, we’re focusing on one of Northeast Ohio’s own – Larry Nance Jr., the squad’s most versatile player and a cornerstone for the future. He’s also one of the league’s truly great guys.

The son of a franchise legend, Nance got better with each passing month during his fifth season in the Association, notching double-figures in 19 of his final 22 outings and averaging 14.6 points and 10.4 in ten starts. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

‘I need to be around other dogs’: Jordan Bell gets next NBA chance with Cavs

Author: Kelsey Russo

Publication: The Athletic

J.B. Bickerstaff had a simple message for Jordan Bell during one of their first conversations. Bell became a Cavalier when he signed a two-year free-agent contract with Cleveland at the end of June.

“I just need you to be you,” Bell recalled him saying.

That’s a comfortable spot for Bell, a 6-foot-8 big man originally from the Long Beach area, just south of Los Angeles. Through the highs and lows of his three-year NBA career, being himself has kept him grounded. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

The top 25 Pistons players from 2000 and beyond, Part 2 (Nos. 14-1)

Author: James L. Edwards III

Publication: The Athletic

Now we’re at the cream of the crop … sort of.

On Wednesday, I introduced Part 1 of my top 25 countdown of Pistons players from 2000 and beyond, with Nos. 25-15. Today, we finish off the list with the final 14 players.

In case you missed the first part — or couldn’t stomach a trip down memory lane — here is the criteria: To be eligible for consideration, a player must’ve played at least 100 games with Detroit from the 1999-2000 season to now. As far as how I ranked the players, natural ability held weight, but so did importance to the franchise and the ability to properly fill or exceed a role. - CLICK HERE to read full story.