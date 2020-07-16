Daily News- July 16, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

THE WORD ON... KEVIN PORTER JR.

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

ROOKIE RISING

Cavs.com’s weeklong focus on the Wine & Gold’s high-flying freshman, Kevin Porter Jr. rolls on.

Not a lot was known on the Seattle native and former USC Trojan when the Cavaliers tabbed him with the final pick of the first round last summer. But it didn’t take long for the electric youngster to become a fan favorite – showing off his all-around game and posting some individual performances that etched his name in the franchise rookie record books. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

UCLA Announces Star-Studded 2020 Athletic Hall of Fame Class

Author: STAFF REPORT

Publication: UCLABruins.com

Nine new members will join the UCLA Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2020. The members of the star-studded class are: Keira Goerl (softball), Lauren (Cheney) Holiday (women's soccer), Kevin Love (men's basketball), Mike Powell (track & field), Noelle Quinn (women's basketball), Dave Roberts (baseball), Tasha Schwikert (gymnastics), Russell Westbrook (men's basketball) and Adam Wright (men's water polo). Induction details will be announced at a later date.

The Hall of Fame class includes six Olympic medalists (gold medalists Holiday, Love and Westbrook; silver medalists Powell and Wright; and bronze medalist Schwikert), a two-time NCAA champion (Goerl), a World Series champion (Roberts) and a WNBA champion (Quinn). - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Love, Roberts, Westbrook highlight UCLA Hall of Fame class

Author: STAFF REPORT

Publication: Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Love, Russell Westbrook and Dave Roberts highlight the latest class for UCLA's Athletic Hall of Fame.

The nine-member class was announced by the university Wednesday.

Love was in Westwood for only one season but led the Bruins to the Final Four in 2008. He averaged 17.5 points and 10.6 rebounds along with posting 23 double-doubles as he was named a first-team All-America. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: