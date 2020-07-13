Daily News- July 13, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Ante Zizic couldn’t crack the rotation due to injuries and competition during 2019-20 season: Cleveland Cavaliers Season Review

Author: Cameron Fields

Publication: cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ante Zizic was supposed to continue building his status with the Cavaliers during the 2019-20 season, especially considering he posted career numbers the season before.

In 2018-19, Zizic played in a career-high 59 games and scored a career-high 7.8 points per game. He also grabbed a career-best 5.4 rebounds a game and shot 55.3% from the field on a career-high 5.6 field goal attempts a game.

But this season was filled with obstacles for Zizic, a third-year player from Croatia. Zizic, whose best attribute is his ability to score around the rim, played in a career-low 22 games because of injuries and competition ahead of him. This season, he scored 4.4 points per game, grabbed 3.0 rebounds a game and shot 56.9% from the field. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

‘A one-of-a-kind piece’: Backboard from Michael Jordan’s ‘Shot’ sold in auction

Author: Kelsey Russo

Publication: The Athletic

Craig Ehlo doesn’t mind talking about “The Shot” now. But for 10 or so years following the 1989 game in which the Cavaliers lost to the Bulls in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series, he didn’t like to discuss it, much less watch the replay.

“The Shot” resurfaced again recently as Episode 3 of ESPN’s “The Last Dance” documentary highlighted one of the more iconic moments of Michael Jordan’s legacy.

Over the years, Ehlo, now 58, has come to realize he is an important part of NBA history. Even if he’s on the wrong side. - CLICK HERE to read full story.