Daily News- July 10, 2020

Hard-working Alfonzo McKinnie earned a contract, but needs more offensive consistency: Cleveland Cavaliers Season Review

Author: Cameron Fields

Publication: cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio – By the time February arrived in the 2019-20 season, the Cavaliers had to reward Alfonzo McKinnie in some capacity. A third-year forward who had twice accepted 10-day contracts, McKinnie had worked too hard to do anything else.

As a result, McKinnie is on a non-guaranteed multi-year deal with Cleveland. Next season, he’ll be in the mix for playing time but potentially facing two new obstacles: 2019 first-round pick Dylan Windler will likely be back healthy, and the Cavs could end up taking a wing in this year’s draft to increase their depth.

But because of his hustle this season, the Cavs may decide they have to find time for McKinnie somewhere. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Point Of Entry

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

Even without completing the entire 2019-20 campaign, Darius Garland’s freshman season in Cleveland was an eye-opening experience. Maybe even more so than most 19-year-old rookies.

It’s no secret that the Cavaliers are building their way up through a young core. That process comes with some lumps. And taking lumps – as well tangling with Chris Paul and Kemba Walker and Damian Lillard – is something the young man just hadn’t done before.

Garland won four Tennessee state championships in four high school seasons – being named the state’s Mr. Basketball in each of the final three. He won his first four games with Vanderbilt before an early-game knee injury against Kent State ended his collegiate career. - CLICK HERE to read full story.