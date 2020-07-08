Daily News- July 8, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cedi Osman didn’t have a steady role during the season, but had pockets of effectiveness: Cleveland Cavaliers Season Review

Author: Cameron Fields

Publication: cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman was sometimes a 3-and-D player in 2019-20, and other times he played his natural slasher role.

And on rare occasions this season, he was both. The problem was he didn’t have enough of those games where he was his complete self: a capable shooter who can drive into the lane and make shots or create for others.

A third-year player, Osman had a small slip in production this season. When John Beilein began the season as coach, he was the third coach of Osman’s NBA career, with Ty Lue and Larry Drew being the first two. Osman, who had signed a team-friendly contract extension in October, was put in a box as primarily a shooter within Cleveland’s offense. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

THE WORD ON... DARIUS GARLAND

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

SHOOTING STAR

This week, Cavs.com has been focused on DG the PG – young point guard Darius Garland, who posted a rock-solid rookie season, staring 59 games – 54 more than he had in his entire college career – leading the Wine & Gold in assists and on pace to break the team’s rookie three-point shooting mark set last year by Collin Sexton.

The soft-spoken 19-year-old had an eye-opening experience in his freshman season. Here’s what he, his teammates and coaches – both current and former – had to say about the sharpshooter from Vandy’s first year … - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Lloyd: Let’s face facts … LeBron made the right Decision in leaving Cleveland

Author: Jason Lloyd

Publication: The Athletic

It’s hard to admit it. But it’s easier now than it was 10 years ago:

LeBron made the right decision.

The way he went about it? That can be debated, sure. But even if LeBron James had picked a better way to break your heart, you still would’ve been crushed. Getting dumped sucks. There still would’ve been anger and resentment and bitterness and scorn — and probably even burnt jerseys in the streets — however he decided to break up with Cleveland. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

