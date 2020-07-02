Daily News- July 2, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Spanish radio station La Mega Cleveland moves online after losing 87.7 FM frequency

Author: Joey Morona

Publication: cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- If you're looking for La Mega Cleveland on your radio, the Spanish station is no longer at 87.7 FM. In fact, the station isn't on the radio at all.

La Mega is now operating as an all-digital station at cleveland.lamegamedia.com and on the La Mega 1 app for Apple and Android devices. The move was necessary because the station was actually using the audio bandwidth of television channel 6 on the broadcast spectrum. WLFM-LP, which runs La Mega, is being reassigned to digital Ch. 20 and, thus, can no longer operate as a radio station.

NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Kevin Love's Cavaliers Future, Fred VanVleet, Knicks

Author: Jake Rill

Publication: Bleacher Report

With the 2019-20 NBA season set to resume later this month in Orlando, Florida, fans of the eight teams that weren't invited to play will have to wait a bit longer to see what offseason moves are coming.

This year's free-agency period and the draft won't come until October, assuming the NBA can complete the regular season and playoffs without any issues.

However, that doesn't mean there won't be plenty of rumors about trades, potential free-agent signings and how the draft will unfold in the months to come.