Daily News- June 23, 2020

Kevin Love humbled by Arthur Ashe Courage Award at ESPYs, vows to ‘stay vocal’ when silence feels safer

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Kevin Love’s basketball playing days are far from over. But his second act, one he believes will be even more impactful than anything he’s done on the court, has already started.

Love, who wrote a deeply personal essay about his battles with anxiety and depression in 2018, continues to change lives through his commitment to mental health awareness. Because of his honesty and vulnerability about a topic that too often got swept aside, Love received the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the 2020 ESPYs on Sunday night.

“When I first shared my own personal story about mental health I did not expect the incredible response I received from my peers, from the league and from sports fan all over the world,” Love said in an heartfelt acceptance speech. “I would also like to personally thank my brother, DeMar DeRozan, who inspired me when he first shared his story. DeMar, I could not have done this without you. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Kevin Love commits $500,000 to fund chair in UCLA’s psychology department

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One day after receiving the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the 2020 ESPYs for his continued work in raising mental health awareness, Love took another step forward in his mission.

He’s giving back to his alma mater.

Love, a former UCLA basketball star who has publicly shared his struggles with panic attacks, anxiety and depression, has committed $500,000 through his foundation to establish the Kevin Love Fund Centennial Chair in UCLA’s psychology department. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

ESPN docuseries to revisit ‘The Decision’ 10 years after LeBron broke up with Cleveland on national TV

Author: Joey Morona

Publication: cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- “The Decision” isn’t getting “The Last Dance” treatment, but ESPN is LeBron James’ controversial TV special its own episode of “Backstory.”

Nearly 10 years after we first heard those now infamous words -- “I’m going to take my talents to South Beach” -- Don Van Natta, Jr.‘s docuseries will take an in-depth, behind-the-scenes look at the making of “The Decision” on June 28.

“Our new Backstory episode explores the unlikely way The Decision was created, the reasons why it was done despite the risks and the tensions about it behind the scenes,” said Van Natta, a three-time Pulitzer Prize winner, in a release. “And despite all the criticism that LeBron James and ESPN received, the one-hour show had a far-reaching impact on LeBron and his inner circle while beginning a trend of star athletes telling their own stories through their own media and production companies. LeBron’s experience on The Decision was the launching pad for his own shows sold to multiple networks and helped him sharpen his voice on a wide array of important issues beyond the basketball court.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

