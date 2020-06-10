Daily News- June 10, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers using NBA’s slight as added motivation, believe playoffs are realistic expectation

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers spent months waiting, hoping for another chance to keep building their foundation under new head coach J.B. Bickerstaff and eventually cap a fickle 2019-20 season with positive momentum.

They finally learned their fate last week -- and they’re not happy about it.

The NBA announced a detailed plan to restart the season with 22 teams at Walt Disney World in late July. The Cavs aren't invited, joining seven others on the sidelines. After expressing frustration and disappointment with the league's decision, Bickerstaff delivered a pointed message to his players.

Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff taking on activist role following George Floyd murder: ’Either you’re for equality or you’re not, there’s no neutral'

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- As protests were persisting around the country in the wake of George Floyd’s horrifying murder, Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff gathered his team for a heart-to-heart about police brutality, racism and equality.

Bickerstaff is one of eight black head coaches in the NBA. The majority of his roster is the same race. When Bickerstaff, who grew up playing basketball in the Denver Police Athletic League, saw the video of Floyd -- brutally pinned down on the ground, with a white officer’s knee on his neck while gasping for air -- Bickerstaff was sad, hurt and disgusted. So were his players.

Sensing the enormity of the moment, Bickerstaff wanted to create a platform for everyone to speak freely about those raw emotions, share their own experiences, voice their concerns and present ideas on the best path forward.

Leader Of The Pack

At some point, JB Bickerstaff will get back to the normal head coaching duties of the Cavaliers – something he’d done (and done well) in 20 days of work.

Since that time – when the NBA season came to a screeching halt in early March – Bickerstaff’s job has morphed into something completely different. And with the Cavaliers out of the league’s 22-team bubble in Orlando, Cleveland’s coach is currently trying to find ways for he and his squad to navigate the future, both on the floor and in an increasingly complex society.

It seems like forever ago since Bickerstaff took the reins of the Wine & Gold just after the All-Star Break – going 5-6 with a handful of signature wins. And in his conference call with the collective media on Tuesday, he sounded like a man determined to make sure it doesn't seem like forever until they play again.

