Lockdown Check-In: Alfonzo McKinnie

Posted: May 14, 2020

Nothing about Alfonzo McKinnie’s journey to the NBA has been easy. But he’s taken the path from an undrafted free agent to playing in Luxembourg, Mexico, with the G-League and finally as a member of the Golden State Warriors. The tough-as-nails Chicago native worked his way onto the Wine and Gold’s roster this year and has been a rock-solid contributor all season long.

What Are You Watching?

Right now when it comes to television, I’ve been binge-watching Netflix. Some shows I’ve been watching are “Money Heist,” “Tiger King,” “Ozark,” “BlackAF,” “Black Lightning,” and a bunch of others.

What Are You Listening To?

Music right now for me consists of Rod Wave, Lil Baby, Future. I watch the Q. Rich/D. Miles podcast and Matt Barnes/Stephen Jackson podcast

Have You Made Any Interesting On-Line Purchases?

I did purchase a portable hoop to set up outside.

What’s your message to essential workers, health care workers, volunteers and every on the front line of the COVID-19 crisis?

I would tell essential/healthcare Workers – THANK YOU. Thanks for the continuous hard work – day-in and day-out to make sure people have the essential things that they need to get through this pandemic.

From the healthcare workers to the grocery store workers to the postal workers. I thank everybody for their work in this time.

Tags
McKinnie, Alfonzo, Cavaliers, Lockdown Check-In

