Lockdown Check-In: Alfonzo McKinnie

Nothing about Alfonzo McKinnie’s journey to the NBA has been easy. But he’s taken the path from an undrafted free agent to playing in Luxembourg, Mexico, with the G-League and finally as a member of the Golden State Warriors. The tough-as-nails Chicago native worked his way onto the Wine and Gold’s roster this year and has been a rock-solid contributor all season long.

Right now when it comes to television, I’ve been binge-watching Netflix. Some shows I’ve been watching are “Money Heist,” “Tiger King,” “Ozark,” “BlackAF,” “Black Lightning,” and a bunch of others.

Music right now for me consists of Rod Wave, Lil Baby, Future. I watch the Q. Rich/D. Miles podcast and Matt Barnes/Stephen Jackson podcast

What’s your message to essential workers, health care workers, volunteers and every on the front line of the COVID-19 crisis?

I would tell essential/healthcare Workers – THANK YOU. Thanks for the continuous hard work – day-in and day-out to make sure people have the essential things that they need to get through this pandemic.

From the healthcare workers to the grocery store workers to the postal workers. I thank everybody for their work in this time.