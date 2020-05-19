Lockdown Check-In: Dante Exum

One of two Cavalier guards from Down Under, Dante Exum joined the Wine & Gold through a Christmas Time deal with the Utah Jazz and promptly went 3-for-3 from the floor in his debut. Five games later, he exploded for 28 points off the bench in a tough loss to the T-Wolves. Still just 24 years old, Exum’s best basketball might still be ahead of him.

I’ve been watching “Sons of Anarchy,” “Westworld” and “Homeland.” Finally got around to watching “Bad Boys for Life.”

What’s your message to essential workers, health care workers, volunteers and every on the front line of the COVID-19 crisis?

Thank you so much to the essential workers, health care workers and all the people on the front lines for putting themselves at risk every day to help others and provide the necessities needed.

To the fans: we miss you and we hope to see you guys soon! Thanks for your continued support through these times!!

Stay safe and stay strong!! Looking forward to seeing you guys again!