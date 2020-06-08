Checking In with: Lindsay Gottlieb

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Cavaliers assistant coach Lindsay Gottlieb came to Cleveland after an outstanding college coaching career – leading the California Golden Bears to the NCAA Tourney in seven of her eight seasons, including the school’s first-ever trip to the Elite Eight and Final Four in 2013. Gottlieb, who earned her Master’s degree while coaching at Syracuse, left Cal as the second-winningest coach in school history.
I’ve been binge-watching “This is Us” as well as watching a lot of Cavs 2020 film.
I’m currently listening to the 30-for-30 Podcast “The Sterling Affair” – about Donald Sterling.
I’m killing the online shopping with creative games for my son, Jordan!
My best purchase was a puzzle that he’s done 200 times, and my most questionable was a drum set because, well, it’s really loud!
My message for Healthcare workers is that I am in awe EVERY SINGLE DAY at your selfless ability to fight this virus and your efforts to protect and serve us all.
To our Cavs fans – we miss you and appreciate you and can’t wait until it’s safe to see you again!