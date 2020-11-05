Daily News- November 5, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavaliers ‘filled with pain’ over fatal shooting of Brandon Weems' sister Ericka; Koby Altman vows to offer assistance to get justice

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers are “filled with pain” following the fatal shooting of Ericka Weems, the sister of Cavaliers director of scouting Brandon Weems.

“The entire Cavaliers organization was terribly saddened to learn about the recent tragic death of Brandon Weems' sister Ericka,” general manager Koby Altman said in a statement released by the team on Wednesday night. “Our hearts are heavy and filled with pain over this senseless act. We express our deepest condolences to Brandon, the entire Weems family, their loved ones, and the Akron community. We will be with Brandon throughout this extremely difficult time and will offer our assistance and resources to help find justice for Ericka.”

Police found Ericka Weems, 37, dead from a gunshot wound to her head about 3 p.m. Monday in the bedroom of her home on Hardesty Avenue in Akron. Family members called police and asked officers to check on her because they hadn’t been able to reach her for a few days. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron James joins West Akron family in looking for answers for woman's death

Author: Sean McDonnell

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

A family of a woman who was fatally shot this week is getting help from a childhood friend as they seek answers.

That childhood friend happens to be LeBron James.

“AKRON OHIO!! My brother’s sister was murdered this past weekend in her home!,” James said on Twitter. “My brother's family need answers to why and by whom.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James seeks justice in death of Ericka Weems

Author: Dave McMenamin

Publication: ESPN

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are reeling from the shooting death of Ericka Weems, the 37-year-old older sister of Cavs director of scouting Brandon Weems.

James took to Twitter on Wednesday to make a plea for any information connected to the shooting. Weems was discovered Monday afternoon in the bedroom of her home in James' hometown of Akron, Ohio. She was the victim of a gunshot wound to the head.

Akron Police have not announced any arrests or identified any suspects, according to the Akron Beacon Journal. A message left by ESPN with the Akron Police Department was not immediately returned. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

