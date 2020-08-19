2020 NBA Draft Lottery Probabilities

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
For the 21nd time in team history, the Wine & Gold will rely on luck at the NBA Draft Lottery. The Cavs are tied for the best odds at the No. 1 pick alongside the Warriors and Timberwolves.
Cleveland- along with Golden State and Minnesota- all have 14 percent odds on taking home the first overall pick. The Cavs also have a 40.1 percent chance at staying in the top-three and a 79.9 percent chance of staying in the top-five.
Take a glance at the 14 teams in the Lottery and their chances of picking within the top-six...
|Lottery Seed
|Team
|Odds of No. 1 Pick
|Odds of No. 2 Pick
|Odds of No. 3 Pick
|Odds of No. 4 Pick
|Odds of No. 5 Pick
|Odds of No. 6 Pick
|1
|GSW
|14.0%
|13.4%
|12.7%
|12.0%
|47.9%
|N/A
|2
|CLE
|14.0%
|13.4%
|12.7%
|12.0%
|27.8%
|20.0%
|3
|MIN
|14.0%
|13.4%
|12.7%
|12.0%
|14.8%
|26.0%
|4
|ATL
|12.5%
|12.2%
|11.9%
|11.5%
|7.2%
|25.7%
|5
|DET
|10.5%
|10.5%
|10.6%
|10.5%
|2.2%
|19.6%
|6
|NYK
|9.0%
|9.2%
|9.4%
|9.6%
|N/A
|8.6%
|7
|CHI
|7.5%
|7.8%
|8.1%
|8.5%
|N/A
|N/A
|8
|CHA
|6.0%
|6.3%
|6.7%
|7.2%
|N/A
|N/A
|9
|WSH
|4.5%
|4.8%
|5.2%
|5.7%
|N/A
|N/A
|10
|PHX
|3.0%
|3.3%
|3.6%
|4.0%
|N/A
|N/A
|11
|SAS
|2.0%
|2.2%
|2.4%
|2.8%
|N/A
|N/A
|12
|NOP
|1.5%
|1.7%
|1.9%
|2.1%
|N/A
|N/A
|13
|SAC
|1.0%
|1.1%
|1.2%
|1.4%
|N/A
|N/A
|14
|MEM
|0.5%
|0.6%
|0.6%
|0.7%
|N/A
|N/A