2020 NBA Draft Lottery Probabilities

Posted: Aug 19, 2020

For the 21nd time in team history, the Wine & Gold will rely on luck at the NBA Draft Lottery. The Cavs are tied for the best odds at the No. 1 pick alongside the Warriors and Timberwolves.

Cleveland- along with Golden State and Minnesota- all have 14 percent odds on taking home the first overall pick. The Cavs also have a 40.1 percent chance at staying in the top-three and a 79.9 percent chance of staying in the top-five.

Take a glance at the 14 teams in the Lottery and their chances of picking within the top-six...

2020 NBA Draft Lottery Probabilities

Lottery Seed Team Odds of No. 1 Pick Odds of No. 2 Pick Odds of No. 3 Pick Odds of No. 4 Pick Odds of No. 5 Pick Odds of No. 6 Pick
1 GSW 14.0% 13.4% 12.7% 12.0% 47.9% N/A
2 CLE 14.0% 13.4% 12.7% 12.0% 27.8% 20.0%
3 MIN 14.0% 13.4% 12.7% 12.0% 14.8% 26.0%
4 ATL 12.5% 12.2% 11.9% 11.5% 7.2% 25.7%
5 DET 10.5% 10.5% 10.6% 10.5% 2.2% 19.6%
6 NYK 9.0% 9.2% 9.4% 9.6% N/A 8.6%
7 CHI 7.5% 7.8% 8.1% 8.5% N/A N/A
8 CHA 6.0% 6.3% 6.7% 7.2% N/A N/A
9 WSH 4.5% 4.8% 5.2% 5.7% N/A N/A
10 PHX 3.0% 3.3% 3.6% 4.0% N/A N/A
11 SAS 2.0% 2.2% 2.4% 2.8% N/A N/A
12 NOP 1.5% 1.7% 1.9% 2.1% N/A N/A
13 SAC 1.0% 1.1% 1.2% 1.4% N/A N/A
14 MEM 0.5% 0.6% 0.6% 0.7% N/A N/A
