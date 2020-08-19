For the 21nd time in team history, the Wine & Gold will rely on luck at the NBA Draft Lottery. The Cavs are tied for the best odds at the No. 1 pick alongside the Warriors and Timberwolves.

Cleveland- along with Golden State and Minnesota- all have 14 percent odds on taking home the first overall pick. The Cavs also have a 40.1 percent chance at staying in the top-three and a 79.9 percent chance of staying in the top-five.

Take a glance at the 14 teams in the Lottery and their chances of picking within the top-six...

2020 NBA Draft Lottery Probabilities