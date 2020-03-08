Championship Alum Lead Cavs Past Nuggets

WRAP-UP

The past couple seasons of Cavaliers basketball as been about all the young dudes. But every now and again, the 2016 NBA Championship alum like to remind us what makes them so special.

Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson and Matthew Dellavedova – three key components from that title-winning squad with a little knowledge about knocking off Western Conference heavyweights – all came up huge as the Wine & Gold snapped their four-game skein and completed the season sweep of the Nuggets in a 104-102 thriller on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Love scored nine of the Cavs’ final 12 points – including the baseline jumper that put Cleveland ahead to stay with 4:03 to play – Dellavedova piled up a career-high 14 assists and hit a monster three with 3:28 to play that gave the Cavs a two-possession lead, and Thompson – after missing two free throws with 20 seconds remaining, snuffed Jamal Murray on the defensive end and grabbed the defensive rebound at the buzzer.

The shorthanded Cavaliers – still missing starters Andre Drummond and Darius Garland – didn’t lead at all in the first half. But once they grabbed the lead back just after intermission, they kept Denver at bay through most of the second stanza.

Denver clawed its way back and reclaimed the lead on Will Barton’s step-back jumper with just over eight minutes to play. But the Cavaliers stayed attached, overcame the Nuggets on Love’s clutch bucket and held off a late charge for the win.

Love led both teams with 27 points, going 9-of-17 from the floor, including 5-of-11 from deep to go with six boards and three assists.

Collin Sexton continued his torrid pace – following up his career-high against Boston with a 25-point showing on Saturday, going 11-of-19 from the field, adding six boards, five assists and a pair of steals.

Cedi Osman drilled his first five three-pointers and went 7-of-12 from the floor overall, including 5-of-6 from long-distance to go with three boards and a pair of steals.

Thompson grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds to go with nine points, five assists and a pair of blocked shots – including a huge swat against Nikola Jokic with 3:31 remaining that preserved Cleveland’s one-point edge.

Overall, Tristan held Denver’s All-Star big man – the team’s leading scorer, rebounder and assist man – to just eight points, eight boards and eight helpers on the night.