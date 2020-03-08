Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Championship Alum Lead Cavs Past Nuggets

Posted: Mar 07, 2020

WRAP-UP

The past couple seasons of Cavaliers basketball as been about all the young dudes. But every now and again, the 2016 NBA Championship alum like to remind us what makes them so special.

Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson and Matthew Dellavedova – three key components from that title-winning squad with a little knowledge about knocking off Western Conference heavyweights – all came up huge as the Wine & Gold snapped their four-game skein and completed the season sweep of the Nuggets in a 104-102 thriller on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Love scored nine of the Cavs’ final 12 points – including the baseline jumper that put Cleveland ahead to stay with 4:03 to play – Dellavedova piled up a career-high 14 assists and hit a monster three with 3:28 to play that gave the Cavs a two-possession lead, and Thompson – after missing two free throws with 20 seconds remaining, snuffed Jamal Murray on the defensive end and grabbed the defensive rebound at the buzzer.

The shorthanded Cavaliers – still missing starters Andre Drummond and Darius Garland – didn’t lead at all in the first half. But once they grabbed the lead back just after intermission, they kept Denver at bay through most of the second stanza.

Denver clawed its way back and reclaimed the lead on Will Barton’s step-back jumper with just over eight minutes to play. But the Cavaliers stayed attached, overcame the Nuggets on Love’s clutch bucket and held off a late charge for the win.

Love led both teams with 27 points, going 9-of-17 from the floor, including 5-of-11 from deep to go with six boards and three assists.

Collin Sexton continued his torrid pace – following up his career-high against Boston with a 25-point showing on Saturday, going 11-of-19 from the field, adding six boards, five assists and a pair of steals.

Cedi Osman drilled his first five three-pointers and went 7-of-12 from the floor overall, including 5-of-6 from long-distance to go with three boards and a pair of steals.

Thompson grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds to go with nine points, five assists and a pair of blocked shots – including a huge swat against Nikola Jokic with 3:31 remaining that preserved Cleveland’s one-point edge.

Overall, Tristan held Denver’s All-Star big man – the team’s leading scorer, rebounder and assist man – to just eight points, eight boards and eight helpers on the night.

HIGHLIGHT

Early in the game, Collin Sexton got out on the break and had one man to beat. Sexton busted out a smooth Euro Step move to allude him and score at the rim.

TURNING POINT

The third quarter has not been the Cavaliers friend on many occasions this season. But Cleveland came out of the locker room on a mission Saturday.

The Nuggets led by as many as 11 points in the first quarter and by three at half. The Cavaliers took the lead in short order after intermission, extending their edge to six points on Cedi Osman’s triple with 7:29 to play in the period.

Denver would eventually re-take the lead in the fourth quarter, but J.B. Bickerstaff’s squad had plenty left in the tank to rally late for the unlikely season sweep.

BY THE NUMBERS

6.2 … assists that Matthew Dellavedova is averaging over his last six games – including a nine-dime night against Utah last week and a career-best 14 in Saturday’s win over the Nuggets.

Over that stretch, Delly – who’s struggled offensively this season – is shooting .452 from the floor, including .429 (6-of-14) from three-point range. Excluding an 0-for-8 clunker against Boston, those numbers jump to .609 and .667.

Delly’s 14 assists were the most by a Cavalier since LeBron James handed out 14 in a meeting against Washington in April 2018.

QUOTABLE

Matthew Dellavedova, on if he’s felt the need to prove himself this year …

”I always feel like I have to prove myself. I proved myself to get here. I proved myself to stay here. And I don’t think that ever goes away.”

CALLS OF THE GAME

Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and 87.7 La Mega's Rafa Hernandez-Brito.

UP NEXT

The Wine & Gold close out their five-game homestand on Sunday night when they welcome DeMar DeRozan and the Spurs to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

From there, they play 13 of their final 18 games on the road – beginning with a Tuesday night matchup in the Windy City. From there, it’s a weekend back-to-back against the Hornets in Charlotte on Friday followed by a meeting with the Hawks in Atlanta on Saturday. Cleveland stays on the road the following week – traveling to Houston, Orlando and Indiana.

Responsive Blank Spacer - 40px Desktop / 20px Mobile

Body: 

Cavs vs. Nuggets Postgame: Matthew Dellavedova

Cavaliers guard Matthew Dellavedova spoke with the media following Saturday’s 104-102 win over the Denver Nuggets at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Cavs vs Nuggets - March 7, 2020

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Cavs vs. Nuggets Postgame: Matthew Dellavedova
Now Playing

Cavs vs. Nuggets Postgame: Matthew Dellavedova

Cavaliers guard Matthew Dellavedova spoke with the media following Saturday’s 104-102 win over the Denver Nuggets at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Mar 7, 2020  |  02:20
Cavs vs. Nuggets Postgame: Collin Sexton
Now Playing

Cavs vs. Nuggets Postgame: Collin Sexton

Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton spoke with the media following Saturday’s 104-102 win over the Denver Nuggets at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Mar 7, 2020  |  05:01
Cavs vs. Nuggets Postgame: Tristan Thompson
Now Playing

Cavs vs. Nuggets Postgame: Tristan Thompson

Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson spoke with the media following Saturday’s 104-102 win over the Denver Nuggets at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Mar 7, 2020  |  05:16
Cavs vs. Nuggets Postgame: Coach Bickerstaff
Now Playing

Cavs vs. Nuggets Postgame: Coach Bickerstaff

Cavaliers Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff spoke with the media following Saturday’s 104-102 win over the Denver Nuggets at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Mar 7, 2020  |  07:40
Cavs vs. Nuggets On-Court Postgame: Kevin Love & Tristan Thompson
Now Playing

Cavs vs. Nuggets On-Court Postgame: Kevin Love & Tristan Thompson

Cavaliers forward Kevin Love and center Tristan Thompson spoke with FOX Sports Ohio’s Angel Gray following Saturday’s 104-102 win over the Denver Nuggets at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Mar 7, 2020  |  02:49
Matthew Dellavedova with 14 Assists vs. Denver Nuggets
Now Playing

Matthew Dellavedova with 14 Assists vs. Denver Nuggets

Matthew Dellavedova dished out a career-high 14 assists in Saturday's win against the Denver Nuggets.
Mar 7, 2020  |  00:01
Love, Dellavedova with a Big Time Jumpers
Now Playing

Love, Dellavedova with a Big Time Jumpers

Matthew Dellavedova and Kevin Love both hit clutch shots in the fourth quarter to give the Cavs the lead.
Mar 7, 2020  |  00:37
Nance's Put-Back Slam
Now Playing

Nance's Put-Back Slam

Larry Nance Jr. is in the right place at the right time as he follows a Cavaliers miss with a put-back dunk.
Mar 7, 2020  |  00:09
Delly Throws Two Oops in a Row
Now Playing

Delly Throws Two Oops in a Row

Matthew Dellavedova sets up his teammates two possessions in a row by throwing lobs. The first to Tristan Thompson and the second to Alfonzo McKinnie.
Mar 7, 2020  |  00:19
Thompson Rejects Nuggets Shot Attempt
Now Playing

Thompson Rejects Nuggets Shot Attempt

Tristan Thompson stays with his man in the lane and rises up to send back the Denver shot attempt in the third quarter.
Mar 7, 2020  |  00:08
Sexton Gets the Steal on One End, Scores Lay-Up on the Other
Now Playing

Sexton Gets the Steal on One End, Scores Lay-Up on the Other

Collin Sexton harasses the Nuggets to get the steal and hits the lay-up in transition.
Mar 7, 2020  |  00:18
Love and Delly Connect on the Give-and-Go
Now Playing

Love and Delly Connect on the Give-and-Go

Kevin Love and Matthew Dellavedova connect on a give and go that ends in a Dellavedova lay-up.
Mar 7, 2020  |  00:10
New Wine & Gold Era Legends Honored
Now Playing

New Wine & Gold Era Legends Honored

Ira Newble, Larry Hughes, and Daniel "Booby" Gibson- all integral parts of the Cavs teams in the 2000's- were honored on Saturday night in celebration of the Cavaliers 50th season.
Mar 7, 2020  |  01:48
Love's Outlet Pass to Thompson
Now Playing

Love's Outlet Pass to Thompson

After a missed Denver shot, Kevin Love grabs the rebound and sends an outlet pass down the floor to a streaking Tristan Thompson for a dunk with just seconds left in the first half.
Mar 7, 2020  |  00:10
Sexton with the Steal and Slam
Now Playing

Sexton with the Steal and Slam

Collin Sexton steals the ball on defense and races down the court for a two handed fast-break slam.
Mar 7, 2020  |  00:09
Tristan Thompson Plays Bully Ball
Now Playing

Tristan Thompson Plays Bully Ball

Tristan Thompson shows off his strength inside, as he throws down a powerful slam inside.
Mar 7, 2020  |  00:16
LNJ's One Handed Jam
Now Playing

LNJ's One Handed Jam

At the end of the shot clock, Tristan Thompson finds Larry Nance Jr. who dunks it home with one hand .
Mar 7, 2020  |  00:09
Delly to Sexton for Slam Dunk
Now Playing

Delly to Sexton for Slam Dunk

Matthew Dellavedova puts a pass on the money to a cutting Collin Sexton who dunks it easily inside.
Mar 7, 2020  |  00:09
Cedi Drains Triple, Gets Fouled
Now Playing

Cedi Drains Triple, Gets Fouled

Cedi Osman fires a three from the wing that falls as he gets fouled in the process. Osman stepped to the line and finished off the four point play.
Mar 7, 2020  |  00:21
Nance Spins & Wins in the Paint
Now Playing

Nance Spins & Wins in the Paint

Larry Nance Jr. shows off his skills inside, as he spins past his defender and scores at the rim.
Mar 7, 2020  |  00:09
McKinnie's Dunk Show
Now Playing

McKinnie's Dunk Show

Alfonzo McKinnie takes off for a pair of dunks - a two hander and a one hander - off of assits from Collin Sexton.
Mar 7, 2020  |  00:29
Love Fires and Hits a Deep Three
Now Playing

Love Fires and Hits a Deep Three

Late in the shot clock, Kevin Love nails a three pointer from way outside early in the first quarter.
Mar 7, 2020  |  00:08
Feat. Highlight: Sexton's Smooth Euro Step
Now Playing

Feat. Highlight: Sexton's Smooth Euro Step

Collin Sexton gets out in transition and busts out a Euro Step to beat his man and score.
Mar 7, 2020  |  00:20
Highlights: Kevin Love | Cavaliers vs. Nuggets
Now Playing

Highlights: Kevin Love | Cavaliers vs. Nuggets

Kevin Love scores 27 points and 6 rebounds on Saturday versus Denver.
Mar 7, 2020  |  00:01
NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter