Scrappy Shorthanded Cavs Fall to Jazz

Posted: Mar 02, 2020

WRAP-UP

The Cavaliers picked a rough night to be missing two of their top bigs and starting point guard.

The Wine & Gold played just seven guys for most of the evening – down Andre Drummond, Tristan Thompson and Darius Garland – and couldn’t keep up with the Jazz, dropping the 126-113 decision on Monday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

With Utah beginning a four-game road trip and the Cavaliers in the midst of their five-game homestand, the Cavaliers hung tough with the playoff-bound Jazz for most of the night. But Quinn Snyder’s squad was at full strength, canned 20 triples, shot 56 percent on the night and simply overwhelmed Cleveland, which dropped their third straight.

Sloppy defensive finishes to the first and second quarter put the Cavs behind, and after staying within striking distance throughout the third, trailed by double-figures throughout the entire final period.

Two games removed from tying his career-high scoring mark against the Pelicans, Collin Sexton was even better on Monday – netting a career-best 32 points, going 11-for-17 from the floor, including 4-of-6 from long-range and 6-of-8 from the stripe, adding five boards, three assists and a game-high three steals.

Kevin Love followed up with 22 points on 7-for-15 shooting, going 6-of-11 from beyond the arc to go with a team-high nine boards and two assists in the loss.

Kevin Porter Jr., getting his third career start, finished with 16 points on 5-of-14 shooting, adding four boards, four assists, a steal and blocked shot. Larry Nance Jr., who also moved up into the starting lineup, added 16 points of his own, adding eight boards, eight helpers and a pair of steals.

Cedi Osman was the only other Cavalier in double-figures – chipping in with 14 points, five boards and a steal.

With the Cavaliers thinned out, Utah’s reserves outscored Cleveland’s 32-11, although Matthew Dellavedova did manage to lead both squads in assists, handing out a season-high-tying nine dimes in 29 minutes of work off the bench.

Bojan Bogdanovic led the Jazz with 28 points, canning five of Utah’s 20 three-pointers, while the two-time reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Rudy Gobert, added 20 points and a game-high five blocked shots in the win.

In his first game back as a member of the Jazz after a Christmas time trade, former Cavalier Jordan Clarkson – who got a nice ovation when he checked in late in the first quarter – finished with 13 points off the bench, going 3-of-4 from three-point range.

HIGHLIGHT

The Cavaliers got the game started with a bang! The first points of the contest were scored via an ally-oop in which Cedi Osman lobbed to Kevin Porter Jr. who threw it down with two hands.

TURNING POINT

Closing quarters is essential in the NBA, and on Monday night the Jazz wrapped up the first two periods perfectly.

The Cavaliers hung with the heavyweight Jazz through the first quarter, taking a one-point lead on Delly’s floater with 2:20 to play in the period before Utah ran off seven straight points to jump back in front.

The story was similar in the second – where Cleveland was actually able to take a six-point lead midway through the period. With 2:43 to play in the first half, the game was tied. But the Jazz proceeded to close the half on a 12-2 run – putting the Cavaliers behind double-figures, where they remained for most of the second stanza.

BY THE NUMBERS

26.8, .551, .591 … Collin Sexton’s scoring average – along with his shooting percentage from the floor and from beyond the arc – over his last four games.

Dating back to December 23, the Young Bull has posted 19 games of 20 points or more and three 30-point efforts – averaging 22.6ppg on .478 shooting from the floor and .452 from deep over that 32-game stretch.

QUOTABLE

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff, on his team’s effort on Monday night …

"We tried to press a little bit and to our guys credit we were getting after it and we were trying. There were moments when we tried to do too much because everybody was trying to do a little bit more. We were playing against a good team so if we make mistakes, they are good enough to make you pay, especially the way they shoot the ball from three."

CALLS OF THE GAME

Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and 87.7 La Mega's Rafa Hernandez-Brito.

UP NEXT

The Wine & Gold’s longest remaining homestand of the season rolls on, with Jayson Tatum and the red-hot Boston Celtics making their final visit to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Wednesday night.

Cleveland closes out the five-game stay with a weekend back-to-back – welcoming in Mike Malone’s Nuggets on Saturday night followed by a visit from the Spurs on Sunday.

From there, the Cavaliers hit the road for much of the remainder of the season – playing 14 of their final 19 games away from Cleveland.

Cavs vs Jazz Postgame: Collin Sexton

Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton spoke with the media following Monday’s loss to the Utah Jazz at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Cavs vs Jazz - March 2, 2020

Cavs vs Jazz Postgame: Collin Sexton
Cavs vs Jazz Postgame: Collin Sexton

Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton spoke with the media following Monday’s loss to the Utah Jazz at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Mar 2, 2020  |  05:12
Cavs vs Jazz Postgame: Kevin Love
Cavs vs Jazz Postgame: Kevin Love

Cavaliers forward Kevin Love spoke with the media following Monday’s loss to the Utah Jazz at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Mar 2, 2020  |  04:10
Cavs vs Jazz Postgame: Coach Bickerstaff
Cavs vs Jazz Postgame: Coach Bickerstaff

Cavaliers Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff spoke with the media following Monday’s loss to the Utah Jazz at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Mar 2, 2020  |  08:39
Collin Sexton (32 points) Highlights vs. Utah Jazz
Collin Sexton (32 points) Highlights vs. Utah Jazz

Collin Sexton scores a career-high 32 points against the Utah Jazz on Monday night.
Mar 2, 2020  |  00:01
GAME RECAP: Jazz 126, Cavaliers 113
GAME RECAP: Jazz 126, Cavaliers 113

Bojan Bogdanovic scores 28 as the Jazz get the win over the Cavaliers, 126-113.
Mar 2, 2020  |  00:01
Kevin Porter's Emphatic Block
Kevin Porter's Emphatic Block

Kevin Porter Jr. rejects a Donavan Mitchell jump shot attempt
Mar 2, 2020  |  00:16
Cedi Stays with Play, Finishes at the Rim
Cedi Stays with Play, Finishes at the Rim

After a missed shot and a loose ball, Cedi Osman stays in the play, grabs the 50/50 ball and scores at the rim.
Mar 2, 2020  |  00:16
Nance Throws Down Powerful Dunk
Nance Throws Down Powerful Dunk

Matthew Dellavedova assists Larry Nance Jr. on this strong, two-handed ally-oop in the fourth quarter.
Mar 2, 2020  |  00:17
Kevin Porter Jr. Gets And-One Opportunity
Kevin Porter Jr. Gets And-One Opportunity

Kevin Porter Jr. takes the feed from Matthew Dellavedova, gets bumped and scores to go to the line for a chance to complete the three point play.
Mar 2, 2020  |  00:12
Back-to-Back Kevin Love Triples
Back-to-Back Kevin Love Triples

Kevin Love cuts into the Utah lead with a pair of triples on consecutive possessions early in the third quarter.
Mar 2, 2020  |  00:21
Sexton Uses Step-Through to Score
Sexton Uses Step-Through to Score

Collin Sexton steps through the defense to get open and hits a floater on the baseline early in the third quarter.
Mar 2, 2020  |  00:10
KPJ to LNJ for Two
KPJ to LNJ for Two

Kevin Porter Jr. records another smooth assist, this time with the pass going to Larry Nance Jr. who lays it home for two.
Mar 2, 2020  |  00:10
Sexton, Delly Each Hit a Three to Give Cavs the Lead
Sexton, Delly Each Hit a Three to Give Cavs the Lead

Collin Sexton and Matthew Dellavedova each hit a three on back-to-back possessions to give the Cavaliers a second quarter lead.
Mar 2, 2020  |  00:22
Zizic Finishes at the Rim in Traffic
Zizic Finishes at the Rim in Traffic

Kevin Porter Jr. goes behind-the-back with a pass and Ante Zizic finishes at the rim gainst the Jazz.
Mar 2, 2020  |  00:11
Porter Jr. Gets to His Spot, Knocks Down Mid-Range Jumper
Porter Jr. Gets to His Spot, Knocks Down Mid-Range Jumper

Kevin Porter Jr. weaves around the defense, finds his spot in the midrange, and knocks down a jump shot.
Mar 2, 2020  |  00:08
Feat. Highlight: KPJ Throws Down the Oop
Feat. Highlight: KPJ Throws Down the Oop

After a Kevin Love steal, Cedi Osman grabs the loose ball and lobs it up top to kevin Porter Jr., who skies and throws down a two-handed slam.
Mar 2, 2020  |  00:22
Cavs vs. Jazz Shootaround: Larry Nance Jr.
Cavs vs. Jazz Shootaround: Larry Nance Jr.

Cavs forward Larry Nance Jr. spoke with the media following Monday's shootaround at Cleveland Clinic Courts in preparation for the Utah Jazz.
Mar 2, 2020  |  06:03
