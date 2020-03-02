Scrappy Shorthanded Cavs Fall to Jazz

WRAP-UP

The Cavaliers picked a rough night to be missing two of their top bigs and starting point guard.

The Wine & Gold played just seven guys for most of the evening – down Andre Drummond, Tristan Thompson and Darius Garland – and couldn’t keep up with the Jazz, dropping the 126-113 decision on Monday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

With Utah beginning a four-game road trip and the Cavaliers in the midst of their five-game homestand, the Cavaliers hung tough with the playoff-bound Jazz for most of the night. But Quinn Snyder’s squad was at full strength, canned 20 triples, shot 56 percent on the night and simply overwhelmed Cleveland, which dropped their third straight.

Sloppy defensive finishes to the first and second quarter put the Cavs behind, and after staying within striking distance throughout the third, trailed by double-figures throughout the entire final period.

Two games removed from tying his career-high scoring mark against the Pelicans, Collin Sexton was even better on Monday – netting a career-best 32 points, going 11-for-17 from the floor, including 4-of-6 from long-range and 6-of-8 from the stripe, adding five boards, three assists and a game-high three steals.

Kevin Love followed up with 22 points on 7-for-15 shooting, going 6-of-11 from beyond the arc to go with a team-high nine boards and two assists in the loss.

Kevin Porter Jr., getting his third career start, finished with 16 points on 5-of-14 shooting, adding four boards, four assists, a steal and blocked shot. Larry Nance Jr., who also moved up into the starting lineup, added 16 points of his own, adding eight boards, eight helpers and a pair of steals.

Cedi Osman was the only other Cavalier in double-figures – chipping in with 14 points, five boards and a steal.

With the Cavaliers thinned out, Utah’s reserves outscored Cleveland’s 32-11, although Matthew Dellavedova did manage to lead both squads in assists, handing out a season-high-tying nine dimes in 29 minutes of work off the bench.

Bojan Bogdanovic led the Jazz with 28 points, canning five of Utah’s 20 three-pointers, while the two-time reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Rudy Gobert, added 20 points and a game-high five blocked shots in the win.

In his first game back as a member of the Jazz after a Christmas time trade, former Cavalier Jordan Clarkson – who got a nice ovation when he checked in late in the first quarter – finished with 13 points off the bench, going 3-of-4 from three-point range.