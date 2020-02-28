Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Playoff-Hungry Pelicans Cool Down Cavaliers

Posted: Feb 28, 2020

WRAP-UP

There wasn’t any comeback in the cards for the Cavs on Friday night in the Big Easy, as the Pelicans opened a big lead and held Cleveland off the rest of the way.

Despite a career night from Collin Sexton, the Wine & Gold couldn’t keep up with the high-octane Pelicans – who dominated the Cavaliers in the paint and on the break – pulling away late for the 116-104 victory on Friday night at the Smoothie King Center.

New Orleans jumped out to a 21-point lead late in the first quarter and despite the Cavaliers hanging tough, never allowed them within single digits for the rest of the night, snuffing a late third-quarter rally to win its eighth straight over Cleveland in the Crescent City.

Sexton tied a career-high set earlier this season in a win over New York – finishing with 31 points on 11-of-20 shooting, including 6-of-10 from beyond the arc and 3-of-5 from the stripe, adding four boards, three assists and a steal. Sexton’s six triples marked a career-best for the sophomore from Alabama.

Kevin Porter Jr. followed up with 16 points despite a frustrating evening on both ends – going 7-of-19 from the floor, including 2-of-8 from deep to go with five boards, five assists and a pair of steals in 31 minutes of work.

Darius Garland added 15 points on 7-for-15 shooting, Tristan Thompson finished with 13 points and five boards and Kevin Love rounded out the Cavaliers in double-figures with 10 points, seven boards and a pair of steals.

Three Pelicans starters finished with at least 20 points apiece – led by Brandon Ingram’s 29-point effort. Derrick Favors led both teams with 15 boards, Lonzo Ball finished with a game-high 12 assists and Zion Williamson became the first teenager in NBA history to net at least 20 points in 10 straight games.

HIGHLIGHT

Kevin Porter Jr. throws and outlet pass down to floor to Larry Nance Jr. who makes a nice catch and finish at the rim.

TURNING POINT

The Cavs fell behind early in this one, finding themselves down double-digits before the halfway point of the first quarter and trailing by three TDs later in the period.

But Cleveland kept clawing back and stayed within striking distance over the next three quarters – using an 8-0 run to close the third and go into the final period down just a dozen.

But the Pelicans weren’t about to let Cleveland duplicate its rally from earlier in the week – going on a 10-2 run to start the fourth quarter, re-establishing their 20-point edge and putting J.B. Bickerstaff’s squad behind the 8-ball for the rest of the night.

BY THE NUMBERS

22.6, .474, .465 … Collin Sexton’s scoring average – along with his shooting percentage from the floor and beyond the arc – in the calendar year 2020.

Over that 26-game stretch, the Young Bull has tallied 20 or more 16 times and posted two 30-point outings, including his career-high-tying effort on Friday night.

QUOTABLE

Kevin Love, on Friday’s loss in New Orleans …

”They did a really great job at that and you have to tip your hat to them. We have to be better on both sides of the ball. Tonight I thought it was even more so we getting a little sped up on the offense end and on the defensive end they were playing in transition and downhill making it tough for us.”

CALLS OF THE GAME

Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and 87.7 La Mega's Rafa Hernandez-Brito.

UP NEXT

The Cavaliers return to town for a five-game homestand – beginning with Saturday night’s second half of the back-to-back against the Pacers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

On Monday night, Cleveland welcomes Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz to town, followed by a visit from Jayson Tatum and the Celtics on Wednesday. After two days off, the Cavs wrap up the homestand with a Saturday night showdown with the Nuggets with a matchup against the Spurs the following night.

Following the homestand, the Cavs play 14 of their final 19 games on the road – beginning with a six-game roadie that tips off next Tuesday night in Chicago.

Responsive Blank Spacer - 40px Desktop / 20px Mobile

Body: 

Feat. Highlight: KPJ's Outlet Pass to LNJ

Junior to Junior! Kevin Porter fires an outlet pass to Larry Nance who makes a nice catch and finish on the other end of the floor.

Cavs at Pelicans - February 28, 2020

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Feat. Highlight: KPJ's Outlet Pass to LNJ
Now Playing

Feat. Highlight: KPJ's Outlet Pass to LNJ

Junior to Junior! Kevin Porter fires an outlet pass to Larry Nance who makes a nice catch and finish on the other end of the floor.
Feb 29, 2020  |  00:08
Cavs at Pelicans Postgame: Kevin Love
Now Playing

Cavs at Pelicans Postgame: Kevin Love

Cavaliers forward Kevin Love spoke with the media following Friday’s loss to the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center.
Feb 28, 2020  |  04:09
Cavs at Pelicans Postgame: Collin Sexton
Now Playing

Cavs at Pelicans Postgame: Collin Sexton

Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton spoke with the media following Friday’s loss to the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center.
Feb 28, 2020  |  02:23
Cavs at Pelicans Postgame: Coach Bickerstaff
Now Playing

Cavs at Pelicans Postgame: Coach Bickerstaff

Cavaliers Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff spoke with the media following Friday’s loss to the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center.
Feb 28, 2020  |  03:38
Highlights: Collin Sexton | Cavaliers vs. Pelicans
Now Playing

Highlights: Collin Sexton | Cavaliers vs. Pelicans

Collin Sexton scores 31 points Friday night against New Orleans.
Feb 28, 2020  |  00:02
GAME RECAP: Pelicans 116, Cavaliers 104
Now Playing

GAME RECAP: Pelicans 116, Cavaliers 104

Brandon Ingram scores 29 points and 7 assists as New Orleans beat Cleveland, 116-104.
Feb 28, 2020  |  00:01
Cavs Ball Movement Leads to Garland Bucket
Now Playing

Cavs Ball Movement Leads to Garland Bucket

The Cavs display their passing as the ball moves from player to player before Darius Garland hits a lay-up.
Feb 28, 2020  |  00:13
Kevin Porter Jr.'s Throwdown
Now Playing

Kevin Porter Jr.'s Throwdown

Matthew Dellavedova puts a pass inside to a cutting Kevin Porter Jr. who dunks it with two hands.
Feb 28, 2020  |  00:11
Cavs Back In it After Sexton's Three Third Quarter Triples
Now Playing

Cavs Back In it After Sexton's Three Third Quarter Triples

Collin Sexton hits a trio of three balls in the third quarter to cut into the Pelican lead going into the fourth quarter.
Feb 28, 2020  |  00:29
KPJ's Entry Pass Leads to TT Dunk
Now Playing

KPJ's Entry Pass Leads to TT Dunk

Kevin Porter Jr. makes a pass from the top of the key to Tristan Thompson who dunks it home with two hands to finish the Cavs possession.
Feb 28, 2020  |  00:10
DG Weaves to the Hoop and Scores
Now Playing

DG Weaves to the Hoop and Scores

Darius Garland goes in and out of the New Orleans defense to get to the hole and score with the left hand.
Feb 28, 2020  |  00:09
Cedi's Tough Right Handed Floater
Now Playing

Cedi's Tough Right Handed Floater

Cedi Osman gets inside, rises, and hits a floater over his defender early in the second half.
Feb 28, 2020  |  00:09
Garland's Teardrop in the Pain is Good
Now Playing

Garland's Teardrop in the Pain is Good

Rookie Darius Garland gets inside and with a nice hesitation move and hits a floater in between Pelicans defenders.
Feb 28, 2020  |  00:09
Porter's Fancy Reverse Lay-Up
Now Playing

Porter's Fancy Reverse Lay-Up

Kevin Porter Jr. drives baseline and goes up and under to convert a reverse lay-up in the second quarter.
Feb 28, 2020  |  00:09
KPJ Gets Steal and Assist in Perfect Fast Break
Now Playing

KPJ Gets Steal and Assist in Perfect Fast Break

Kevin Porter Jr. grabs the steal on defense and bounces an accurate pass to Collin Sexton in the open floor who finishes with a lay-up.
Feb 28, 2020  |  00:09
TT's Huge Rejection
Now Playing

TT's Huge Rejection

Tristan Thompson sends back a Pelicans ally-oop attempt with a monster block in the first quarter.
Feb 28, 2020  |  00:17
Thompson Gets Inside, Spins, and Scores
Now Playing

Thompson Gets Inside, Spins, and Scores

Tristan Thompson goes inside, spins, and scores on his defender in the paint.
Feb 28, 2020  |  00:09
Darius Garland Flies in for Lay-Up
Now Playing

Darius Garland Flies in for Lay-Up

Darius Garland cuts to the hoop and converts an easy lay-up early against the Pelicans.
Feb 28, 2020  |  00:08
Cavs at Pelicans Shootaround: Kevin Porter Jr.
Now Playing

Cavs at Pelicans Shootaround: Kevin Porter Jr.

Cavaliers forward Kevin Porter Jr. spoke with the media following Friday’s shootaround at SmoothieKing Center in New Orleans.
Feb 28, 2020  |  04:02
NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter