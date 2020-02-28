Playoff-Hungry Pelicans Cool Down Cavaliers

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
There wasn’t any comeback in the cards for the Cavs on Friday night in the Big Easy, as the Pelicans opened a big lead and held Cleveland off the rest of the way.
Despite a career night from Collin Sexton, the Wine & Gold couldn’t keep up with the high-octane Pelicans – who dominated the Cavaliers in the paint and on the break – pulling away late for the 116-104 victory on Friday night at the Smoothie King Center.
New Orleans jumped out to a 21-point lead late in the first quarter and despite the Cavaliers hanging tough, never allowed them within single digits for the rest of the night, snuffing a late third-quarter rally to win its eighth straight over Cleveland in the Crescent City.
Sexton tied a career-high set earlier this season in a win over New York – finishing with 31 points on 11-of-20 shooting, including 6-of-10 from beyond the arc and 3-of-5 from the stripe, adding four boards, three assists and a steal. Sexton’s six triples marked a career-best for the sophomore from Alabama.
Kevin Porter Jr. followed up with 16 points despite a frustrating evening on both ends – going 7-of-19 from the floor, including 2-of-8 from deep to go with five boards, five assists and a pair of steals in 31 minutes of work.
Darius Garland added 15 points on 7-for-15 shooting, Tristan Thompson finished with 13 points and five boards and Kevin Love rounded out the Cavaliers in double-figures with 10 points, seven boards and a pair of steals.
Three Pelicans starters finished with at least 20 points apiece – led by Brandon Ingram’s 29-point effort. Derrick Favors led both teams with 15 boards, Lonzo Ball finished with a game-high 12 assists and Zion Williamson became the first teenager in NBA history to net at least 20 points in 10 straight games.
Kevin Porter Jr. throws and outlet pass down to floor to Larry Nance Jr. who makes a nice catch and finish at the rim.
The Cavs fell behind early in this one, finding themselves down double-digits before the halfway point of the first quarter and trailing by three TDs later in the period.
But Cleveland kept clawing back and stayed within striking distance over the next three quarters – using an 8-0 run to close the third and go into the final period down just a dozen.
But the Pelicans weren’t about to let Cleveland duplicate its rally from earlier in the week – going on a 10-2 run to start the fourth quarter, re-establishing their 20-point edge and putting J.B. Bickerstaff’s squad behind the 8-ball for the rest of the night.
22.6, .474, .465 … Collin Sexton’s scoring average – along with his shooting percentage from the floor and beyond the arc – in the calendar year 2020.
Over that 26-game stretch, the Young Bull has tallied 20 or more 16 times and posted two 30-point outings, including his career-high-tying effort on Friday night.
Kevin Love, on Friday’s loss in New Orleans …
”They did a really great job at that and you have to tip your hat to them. We have to be better on both sides of the ball. Tonight I thought it was even more so we getting a little sped up on the offense end and on the defensive end they were playing in transition and downhill making it tough for us.”
Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and 87.7 La Mega's Rafa Hernandez-Brito.
The Cavaliers return to town for a five-game homestand – beginning with Saturday night’s second half of the back-to-back against the Pacers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
On Monday night, Cleveland welcomes Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz to town, followed by a visit from Jayson Tatum and the Celtics on Wednesday. After two days off, the Cavs wrap up the homestand with a Saturday night showdown with the Nuggets with a matchup against the Spurs the following night.
Following the homestand, the Cavs play 14 of their final 19 games on the road – beginning with a six-game roadie that tips off next Tuesday night in Chicago.