Playoff-Hungry Pelicans Cool Down Cavaliers

WRAP-UP

There wasn’t any comeback in the cards for the Cavs on Friday night in the Big Easy, as the Pelicans opened a big lead and held Cleveland off the rest of the way.

Despite a career night from Collin Sexton, the Wine & Gold couldn’t keep up with the high-octane Pelicans – who dominated the Cavaliers in the paint and on the break – pulling away late for the 116-104 victory on Friday night at the Smoothie King Center.

New Orleans jumped out to a 21-point lead late in the first quarter and despite the Cavaliers hanging tough, never allowed them within single digits for the rest of the night, snuffing a late third-quarter rally to win its eighth straight over Cleveland in the Crescent City.

Sexton tied a career-high set earlier this season in a win over New York – finishing with 31 points on 11-of-20 shooting, including 6-of-10 from beyond the arc and 3-of-5 from the stripe, adding four boards, three assists and a steal. Sexton’s six triples marked a career-best for the sophomore from Alabama.

Kevin Porter Jr. followed up with 16 points despite a frustrating evening on both ends – going 7-of-19 from the floor, including 2-of-8 from deep to go with five boards, five assists and a pair of steals in 31 minutes of work.

Darius Garland added 15 points on 7-for-15 shooting, Tristan Thompson finished with 13 points and five boards and Kevin Love rounded out the Cavaliers in double-figures with 10 points, seven boards and a pair of steals.

Three Pelicans starters finished with at least 20 points apiece – led by Brandon Ingram’s 29-point effort. Derrick Favors led both teams with 15 boards, Lonzo Ball finished with a game-high 12 assists and Zion Williamson became the first teenager in NBA history to net at least 20 points in 10 straight games.