Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Porter, Nance Key Cavs Comeback Win

Posted: Feb 25, 2020

WRAP-UP

If the Cavaliers were looking to avenge an ugly defeat two nights earlier on South Beach, they couldn’t have made the Heat swallow a more bitter pill than in Monday’s season series finale.

Cleveland trailed by 22 points with just over a minute to play in the third quarter before mounting their biggest comeback of the season – catching the Heat in regulation and blowing past them in overtime – taking the thrilling 125-119 win at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, their third victory in the last four outings.

Miami won the first three games of the season series by an average of 18.0 points and hadn’t trailed at any point through Saturday’s contest and the first three quarters on Monday.

But the Cavaliers caught fire early in the fourth period – outscoring Miami, 31-12, over the final 12 minutes to force an extra session.

Rookie Kevin Porter Jr., who’d combined to tally exactly five points through the first two games after the break, led both squads with a career-high 30 points, going 9-of-18 from the floor, including 4-of-7 from long-range and 8-of-10 from the stripe, adding eight boards, three assists and a career-high three steals despite battling foul trouble most of the night.

Along with Porter, three Cavalier reserves combined for 51 points in Monday’s win. Those three brought most of the energy that fueled Cleveland’s fourth-quarter push.

Larry Nance Jr. continued his stellar play, finishing with 16 points on 8-of-11 shooting, adding eight boards, two assists and a pair of steals. Nance spent much of his second-half minutes at the 3 as Cleveland went big down the stretch – brutalizing Miami’s smaller defenders in the post during the comeback.

Tristan Thompson again came off the bench with a purpose, adding 15 points, nine boards and three assists in 30 high-octane minutes of work.

Kevin Love doubled-up with 17 points and a game-high 14 boards, adding four assists and a pair of blocks. Love’s pass to a wide-open Porter gave Cleveland its final lead of the overtime session, with his own layup putting the Cavs up two possessions with 7.8 to play.

Darius Garland chipped in with 14 points to go with a team-high seven assists. Collin Sexton and Andre Drummond added 13 points apiece – with Sexton adding three boards and three assists and Drummond, six boards and a blocked shot.

Bam Adebayo led the Heat, playing once again without All-Star Jimmy Butler, in every category – finishing with 22 points, 13 boards, nine assists, three steals and four blocks.

HIGHLIGHT

Rookie Kevin Porter Jr. caught fire in the fourth quarter and scored eight straight Cavs points to give Cleveland a late game lead.

TURNING POINT

The listless Cavaliers started the fourth quarter down 19 points and it looked like Miami would sweep the four-game season series.

But they awoke with a vengeance in that final period – jumpstarted by Larry Nance Jr.- who scored six of the Cavaliers’ first ten points in the quarter.

Overall, the Wine & Gold would start the fourth period on a 19-3 run at which point Kevin Porter Jr. simply took over. At the 5:39 mark, Porter hit a 15-footer to get Cleveland to within three, 104-101. After a steal, he canned a step-back three-pointer to tie the affair, and on the next possession, the rookie from Southern Cal hit another triple to give the Cavaliers their first lead of the game.

The Heat would battle back to tie the game in regulation, but Cleveland had too much momentum by that point, pulling past Erik Spoelstra’s squad in overtime.

BY THE NUMBERS

14.8, .486, .488 … Kevin Porter Jr.’s scoring average – along with his shooting percentage from the floor and long-range – over the last 10 games.

Over that stretch, the 19-year-old from Seattle has tallied double-figures eight times and recorded a steal in all but three outings.

QUOTABLE

Kevin Love, on Kevin Porter Jr. and the young Cavaliers’ growth …

"I think we were all proud of KP (Kevin Porter Jr.) after having a game where he got thrown out, another game where it was really tough for him on the road on a back-to-back, came out and had a career night for him. So that just shows you a ton of growth. Darius (Garland) made big plays down the stretch as well. So from our young fellas, it just was great for us when we decided to go big and mix it up in that fourth quarter and overtime. It was just a great showing.”

CALLS OF THE GAME

Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and 87.7 La Mega's Rafa Hernandez-Brito.

UP NEXT

The Cavaliers play six of their next seven at home – beginning with on Wednesday night when they welcome Joel Embiid (who dropped 49 points on the Hawks on Monday) and the Sixers to town.

Cleveland closes out the month with a weekend back-to-back – traveling to face Zion Williamson and the Pelicans on Friday night before hosting the Pacers on Saturday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Wine & Gold start the month of March with a four-game homestand – welcoming Utah, Boston, Denver and the Spurs to town.

Responsive Blank Spacer - 40px Desktop / 20px Mobile

Body: 

Cavs vs Heat Postgame: Kevin Love

Cavaliers forward Kevin Love spoke with the media following Monday’s 125-119 win over the Miami Heat at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Cavs vs Heat - February 24, 2020

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Cavs vs Heat Postgame: Kevin Love
Now Playing

Cavs vs Heat Postgame: Kevin Love

Cavaliers forward Kevin Love spoke with the media following Monday’s 125-119 win over the Miami Heat at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Feb 24, 2020  |  06:23
Cavs vs Heat Postgame: Kevin Porter Jr.
Now Playing

Cavs vs Heat Postgame: Kevin Porter Jr.

Cavaliers forward Kevin Porter Jr. spoke with the media following Monday’s 125-119 win over the Miami Heat at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Feb 24, 2020  |  02:54
Cavs vs Heat Postgame: Coach Bickerstaff
Now Playing

Cavs vs Heat Postgame: Coach Bickerstaff

Cavaliers Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff spoke with the media following Monday’s 125-119 win over the Miami Heat at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Feb 24, 2020  |  09:10
Cavs vs Heat On-Court Postgame: Larry Nance Jr. & Kevin Porter Jr.
Now Playing

Cavs vs Heat On-Court Postgame: Larry Nance Jr. & Kevin Porter Jr.

Cavaliers forwards Kevin Porter Jr. and Larry Nance Jr. spoke with FOX Sports Ohio’s Angel Gray following Monday’s 125-119 win over the Miami Heat at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Feb 24, 2020  |  03:08
Love's Lay-Up Ices Game vs. Heat
Now Playing

Love's Lay-Up Ices Game vs. Heat

Kevin Love is in the right place at the right time as he grabs the miss and puts it up and in to seal the deal and the Cavs comeback.
Feb 24, 2020  |  00:34
What a Move By Garland for Clutch Bucket
Now Playing

What a Move By Garland for Clutch Bucket

Darius Garland uses a pump fake to get his defender to fly by him and hits a floater in the lane in the overtime.
Feb 24, 2020  |  00:08
Kevin Love Finds Kevin Porter for Dunk
Now Playing

Kevin Love Finds Kevin Porter for Dunk

Kevin Love fires a pass over top the defense to Kevin Porter Jr. who slams it home with two hands.
Feb 24, 2020  |  00:09
Nance Scores First Four Cavs Points of OT
Now Playing

Nance Scores First Four Cavs Points of OT

Larry Nance Jr. gets the Cavs off and running in overtime, hitting Cleveland's first two baskets in the extra frame.
Feb 24, 2020  |  00:20
Feat. Highlight: KPJ Has Ice in His Veins
Now Playing

Feat. Highlight: KPJ Has Ice in His Veins

Kevin Porter Jr. scores eight straight Cavs points to put Cleveland ahead late in the fourth quarter.
Feb 24, 2020  |  00:32
KPJ's Tough Lay-In for Two
Now Playing

KPJ's Tough Lay-In for Two

Kevin Porter Jr. drives and scores a tough lay-up in the painted area in the fourth quarter.
Feb 24, 2020  |  00:11
Love Outlets to TT for And-One Lay-Up
Now Playing

Love Outlets to TT for And-One Lay-Up

Kevin Love grabs the rebound and sends an outlet pass down the floor to Tristan Thompson who hits the lay-up and gets fouled to earn a trip to the line.
Feb 24, 2020  |  00:11
Nance, Thompson Each Hit Lay-Ups
Now Playing

Nance, Thompson Each Hit Lay-Ups

Larry Nance Jr. and Tristan Thompson trade lay-ups with each other in the fourth quarter to try and get the Cavs to within striking distance.
Feb 24, 2020  |  00:25
EveryFAN Winner Honored at Halftime
Now Playing

EveryFAN Winner Honored at Halftime

The Speedway EveryFan winner, Officer Gary Wilson of Olmsted Falls, has been selected as the 8th annual recipient for the 2020 Cavs EveryFAN distinction for going above and beyond in serving his community.
Feb 24, 2020  |  02:09
GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 125, Heat 119
Now Playing

GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 125, Heat 119

Kevin Porter Jr. scores 30 points, Kevin Love posts a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds as Cleveland comes from behind to beat Miami in overtime.
Feb 24, 2020  |  00:01
Kevin Porter Jr. (30 points) Highlights vs. Miami Heat
Now Playing

Kevin Porter Jr. (30 points) Highlights vs. Miami Heat

Rookie Kevin Porter Jr. scores a career-high 30 points as the Cavaliers win in overtime.
Feb 24, 2020  |  00:01
Garland from Way Outside
Now Playing

Garland from Way Outside

Darius Garland shoots and scores from way outside the three point line in the third quarter.
Feb 24, 2020  |  00:11
Porter Jr. Steals and Scores On the Other End
Now Playing

Porter Jr. Steals and Scores On the Other End

Kevin Porter Jr. steals the Heat pass and coasts in for the lay-up on the other end.
Feb 24, 2020  |  00:11
Nance Splits the Defense with a Pass, Sexton Slams it Home
Now Playing

Nance Splits the Defense with a Pass, Sexton Slams it Home

Larry Nance Jr. finds Collin Sexton running the floor with an accurate bounce pass as Sexton dunks it with two hands.
Feb 24, 2020  |  00:11
Drummond from Downtown
Now Playing

Drummond from Downtown

Cedi Osman finds a wide open Andre Drummond on the wing who knocks down the three ball.
Feb 24, 2020  |  00:12
Love's Sweet Fadeaway
Now Playing

Love's Sweet Fadeaway

Kevin Love knocks down a tough fadeaway shot off of one leg late in the shot clock.
Feb 24, 2020  |  00:13
KPJ's Smooth Dish to Drummond
Now Playing

KPJ's Smooth Dish to Drummond

Kevin Porter Jr. drives inside and makes a quick pass to a wide open Andre Drummond for two.
Feb 24, 2020  |  00:09
Porter Jr.'s Acrobatic Finish
Now Playing

Porter Jr.'s Acrobatic Finish

Kevin Porter Jr. drives inside and hits a tough lay-up at the rim against the Heat.
Feb 24, 2020  |  00:11
TT Plays Bully Ball Inside
Now Playing

TT Plays Bully Ball Inside

Tristan Thompson misses his first shot attempt, but stays with the play and finishes the second chance opportunity with a lay-up in between Heat defenders.
Feb 24, 2020  |  00:09
Garland Knocks Down Baseline Floater
Now Playing

Garland Knocks Down Baseline Floater

Darius Garland drives baseline around the defense and hits a tough floater against Miami.
Feb 24, 2020  |  00:08
KLove as the Shot Clock Expires
Now Playing

KLove as the Shot Clock Expires

Kevin Love hits a three pointer in the corner as the shot clock expires early in the first quarter.
Feb 24, 2020  |  00:08
Cavs vs. Heat Shootaround: Kevin Love
Now Playing

Cavs vs. Heat Shootaround: Kevin Love

Cavaliers forward Kevin Love spoke with the media following Monday's shootaround in preparation for the Miami Heat.
Feb 24, 2020  |  08:03
NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter