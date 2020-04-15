The Cava-List: 2016 Finals, Let It Be Said

Talking the Talk, Walking the Walk 1 of 17 If you’re watching FSO’s re-airing of the 2016 NBA Finals, you saw the Cavaliers get back in the series after Game 3. And after a road-bump in Game 4, it just gets better from there. On Monday, we tipped off our new feature – the cheesily-named “Cava-List” – and broke down some of the nuts and bolts of how that squad was built from a team that dropped 26 straight games in 2010 to an NBA Champion six seasons later. The 2015-16 team had some colorful, quotable dudes. Some loved the media spotlight; others not so much. But when World Champs talk, people listen. Here’s a list of some of the more interesting quotes uttered during the Cavaliers epic run at that title …

2 of 17 LeBron James, following Game 7 … ”Just knowing what our city has been through, northeast Ohio has been through, as far as our sports and everything for the last 50-plus years. You could look back to the Earnest Byner fumble, Elway going 99 yards, to Jose Mesa not being able to close out in the bottom of the ninth to the Cavs went to The Finals – I was on that team – in 2007, us getting swept, and then last year us losing, 4-2. And our fans, they ride or die, no matter what's been going on, no matter the Browns, the Indians, the Cavs and so on, and all other sports teams. They continue to support us. And for us to be able to end this, end this drought, our fans deserve it. They deserve it. And it was for them.”

3 of 17 Richard Jefferson, on Cleveland fans heading into Game 7 … ”My first seven years, I was with one team and we kind of got things started out there. We really established ourselves as a group. And then going on to different teams – I've been in Dallas, San Antonio, played here in Golden State, been in Utah. I've been able to experience so many different fan bases, so many different struggles and successes. To be in Cleveland, to be around them and see, even when we were down 3-1, it was eerie how optimistic they were. It really was. It was the messages and: ‘We believe in you guys, keep going; regardless of what's happened, we're just so proud of you.’ You're just like, ‘Where are those pissed-off fans from New Jersey that I grew up watching, those pissed-off New Yorker fans?’ It's just a different mentality.”

4 of 17 Tyronn Lue’s message to the team heading to Oakland, down 3-1 … ”If you don't think we can win, don't get on the plane.”

5 of 17 Kyrie Irving, on his mindset going into the second half of Game 7 … ”All I was thinking in the back of my mind was Mamba mentality, just Mamba mentality. That's all I was thinking.”

6 of 17 James Jones, on the team believing in Tyronn Lue and his staff heading into the Finals … ”This group is receptive because we understand that we’re playing for something that’s so much bigger than ourselves, so much bigger than basketball. To be able to reach the heights we’ve reached, we’ve had to sacrifice a lot and a lot of people have given and poured a lot into us. Coach Lue reminds us, and we all understand that this is life-changing – not only for us, but for others. It’s an opportunity we can’t miss.”

7 of 17 Kevin Love, in a bit of foreshadowing heading into the 2016 Finals … ”I don't know if I'll ever be the guy that's going to be a lockdown defender, but I think as far as team concepts go and being a team defender, I've gotten a lot better. I think I've showed that throughout these Playoffs.”

8 of 17 J.R. Smith, on what the Cavs would change when Draymond Green rejoined the Warriors for Game 6 … ”Nothing. We can’t change anything. We have to continue to play with desperation to exhaustion. We have to go home for Game 6 and try to force a Game 7. Mentally, nothing can change. We have to bring the same effort.”

9 of 17 Tristan Thompson, after tempers flared in Game 4, resulting in the one-game suspension of Draymond Green … ”Let's put it like this: If you're going to trash talk, you better back up whatever you say. If you open your mouth, you better be prepared.”

10 of 17 Golden State’s Klay Thompson, poking the bear in the media session the day before Game 5 in Oakland … ”I don't know how the man feels. But obviously people have feelings and people's feelings get hurt even if they're called a bad word. I guess his feelings just got hurt.”

11 of 17 Said bear, LeBron James, in the exchange with a reporter informing him he’d been poked … Q: When the Warriors were up here, there was some talk about what trash talk crosses the line and what doesn't. Klay Thompson said: I guess he just got his feelings hurt. You talked about being a prideful guy and some comments Draymond made. Would you discuss that whole issue of what's fair and not fair on the court? LeBron James: What happened? What Klay said? Q: Yeah, and what crosses the line … James: No, I'm not … wait, what did you say Klay said? Q: Klay said: ‘I guess he just got his feelings hurt.’ James: *(laughing)* Oh, my goodness.

12 of 17 Tristan Thompson, after Saturday’s practice in preparation for Game 7 … ”I’m definitely more experienced, but I’d never been in a situation where we’ve been down, 3-1, so this is definitely new. By the same token, you just have to give it everything you’ve got right now – because this is what you live for.”

13 of 17 Kyrie Irving, on what went through his head on his game-winning triple for the title … ”I'm just hoping it goes in.”

14 of 17 LeBron James, on having to play the series-clincher at Oracle Arena … ”It don't matter to me. Like I told you guys the other day, it's two of the greatest words in the world – and that's "Game Seven." So I'll play it anywhere.”

15 of 17 Richard Jefferson, on LeBron … ”Not many people in the history of sports have said, ‘Everyone get on my back. The city, state, organization, team, get on my back. If we fail, I’ll take the blame, but I’m going to lead you.’ How many people have ever said that? I can’t think of too many players who have put that type of pressure on themselves and then have delivered more times than not.”

16 of 17 Tyronn Lue, on his emotions after making history in Game 7 … ”After the game, it was just – I never cry. I've always been tough and never cried. Just after the game – my brother is here, Greg, just said: ‘I've never seen you cry before.’ Just a lot of emotions just built up. My grandfather couldn't be here. He passed away, and all the haters and all the doubters. It just all built up at one time. Then finally hearing that last horn go off, it was just unbelievable. It didn't feel right. It didn't feel right. My mom, she's a minister, and God is good.”