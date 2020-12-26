Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

The Inaugural Episode of the Wine & Gold Radio Podcast

Andre Drummond, JaVale McGee
David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images
Posted: Dec 25, 2020

In the inaugural episode, Cavs.com Beat Writer Joe Gabriele, TV play-by-play announcer John Michael, and Spanish Radio announcer Rafa Hernandez Brito bring you a new Christmas tradition as they launch the Wine & Gold Radio podcast. Special guest Tom Withers from the AP, helps get things started by talking about a bevy of topics ranging from the Opening Night, Cleveland Browns football, and Holiday wishes.

Cavaliers, Joe Gabriele, John Michael, Rafael Hernandez Brito, Wine & Gold Radio

Cavaliers

Joe Gabriele

John Michael

