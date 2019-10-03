Training Camp Notebook: Day 3

Reporters who showed up to Day 3 of Cavs Training Camp probably weren’t expecting an analogy about tying one’s shoes, but we’ve now learned to expect the unexpected from Coach John Beilein – who concluded Wednesday’s media availability with: “(That was) maybe the best press conference ever.”

Reporters who didn’t show up to media availability now know that they should do so in the future. One thing Coach Beilein does not do is give canned answers.

For example, Beilein talked about the idea of giving Jordan Clarkson some time at the 3 – considering a crowded backcourt as well as rookie Dylan Windler being sidelined through most of the preseason with a sore left leg.

"Don't be surprised if one of those (guards) ... well, I’ll just tell you ... Jordan Clarkson is going to move over and play some 3-man,” said Beilein. “With Dylan's injury, (Clarkson)'s going to be over there. You've got to have a wolf mentality as a small forward in some of the things we do. There's not a better wolf on the team than Jordan Clarkson. He's huntin'. And we need a hunter at that position.”

Beilein is already doing things differently in Camp – right down to his consistent reference of this era of Cavs basketball being a “renaissance.”

Beilein already has one luxury neither of his most recent predecessors had – a healthy roster. Aside from Windler, the Wine & Gold are as whole as they’ve been since the third game of last season.

One of those healthy bodies is a player discussed here yesterday – Brandon Knight.

It’s been a while since the veteran guard was fully healthy, but it’s also only been just three seasons since the former Kentucky star averaged 19.6 ppg for the Suns. On Wednesday, he was asked if he’s back to his pre-injury form.

"Yeah, I feel like I'm there, (maybe) a little bit better,” said the 8-year vet. “I'm a little bit smarter, my pace a little bit better. It's still early, so I'm just trying to make sure I maintain that throughout the season and I'm just trying to do the right things for my body.”

Beilein praised Knight as a “pro’s pro” following Wednesday’s practice and Knight reciprocated this afternoon.

"He's honest, straightforward and he holds guys accountable,” said Knight. “That's definitely one of the biggest things you need with a young group. We've got some veterans in there as well and we've got a lot of young guys, so I think it's a good mix.

"But Beilein is very straightforward. He holds us accountable and he wants the best for us. I think we all appreciate that.”

* Knight also had some good things to say about rookie Darius Garland – who got up and down with the squad on Wednesday but is still nursing a sore foot and didn’t scrimmage 5-on-5.

"Beyond his years -- very mature on and off the court,” praised Knight, himself a Lottery pick with the Pistons back in 2011. “He has a really good pace to his game and is very skilled. Very skilled for his age and being that young in the NBA.”

* After doubling up through the first two days of Camp, the Cavaliers only had a single practice on Thursday. They’ll get back after it on Friday as they count down the season opener, christening the hardwood at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse against San Lorenzo on Monday night.

They travel to Detroit on Friday night and square off with the Celtics twice to wrap up the preseason – on Sunday afternoon in Beantown and the following Tuesday night back in Cleveland.

The Wine & Gold open the regular season in just under three weeks – traveling to face the Magic in Orlando on October 23.