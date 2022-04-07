Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

The Chase Down Pod - End-of-Season Shuffle

Cavs.com
Posted: Apr 07, 2022

It's the final podcast of the regular season and after the loss to the Magic, where the Cavs will finish is still up in the air. Justin and Carter discuss where the team stands and what the Cavs must do to avoid falling further in the Play In.

Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Cavaliers or its Basketball Operations staff, parent company, or partners.

Cavaliers, The Chase Down, 2021-22 Season

