The Chase Down Pod - Swimming Upstream

Justin and Carter breakdown a tough weekend for the Cavaliers. With their destiny no longer solely in their own hands, the guys break down what the points of emphasis should be. As well as what takeaways they have from the Cavs slump.
Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Cavaliers or its Basketball Operations staff, parent company, or partners.