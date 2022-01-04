The Chase Down Pod - New Year, New PG

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
Justin and Carter kick off the new year by discussing Evan Mobley's recent run of impressive scoring, the acquisition of Rajon Rondo, the Kevin Love resurgence, Isaac Okoro missing time and a whole lot more.
Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Cavaliers or its Basketball Operations staff, parent company, or partners.