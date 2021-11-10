Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

The Chase Down Pod - Laying a Foundation with Dan Devine

Cavs.com
Posted: Nov 10, 2021

Justin and Carter are joined by Dan Devine of The Ringer to discuss his article on the Cavs three big lineup, how the team can survive with Collin Sexton out, as well as the job the Cavs have done building a solid foundation for the future.

Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Cavaliers or its Basketball Operations staff, parent company, or partners.

Cavaliers, The Chase Down

