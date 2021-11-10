The Chase Down Pod - Laying a Foundation with Dan Devine

Justin and Carter are joined by Dan Devine of The Ringer to discuss his article on the Cavs three big lineup, how the team can survive with Collin Sexton out, as well as the job the Cavs have done building a solid foundation for the future.

