The Chase Down Pod - Mile High Excitement

Justin and Carter react to the Cavs 2-2 start and dive into their first impressions of the team. From offensive strategy, sustainability of their play, rotations, and much more. As well as the dynamic pairing of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen; and other standouts from the first week.

