The Chase Down Pod - Cleveland Bound with Brendon Yu

Justin is joined by Charge General Manager Brendon Yu to discuss the team's relocation from Canton to Cleveland. They discuss the advantages of having the team in the same market as the Cavs, what goes into selecting players for the G League, the changes in the league over the year, success stories, where the league can go from here and a lot more!

Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Cavaliers or its Basketball Operations staff, parent company, or partners.