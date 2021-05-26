The Chase Down Pod - Picture Perfect

Justin and Carter are joined by Cavs photographer Jimmy Longo. After going over the results of the lotto tiebreakers, they discuss what it was like documenting the Cavs the last season. From fun stories to insights into what goes on behind the scenes and more.

Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Cavaliers or its Basketball Operations staff, parent company, or partners.