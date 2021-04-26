Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

The Chase Down Pod - Garland's Star Turn

Cavs.com
Posted: Apr 26, 2021

Darius Garland is a star in the making and it's time we talk about it. Justin and Carter dive into their expectations for Garland and how much stock to put into his recent play. They also dive into how the Cavs have performed for the last month and what expectations we should have for the final 13 games.

Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Cavaliers or its Basketball Operations staff, parent company, or partners.

