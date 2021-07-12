Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Mock Draft Monday - July 12

Posted: Jul 12, 2021

Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report

Evan Mobley, USC
Date Published: July 8

No. 1, Detroit Pistons - Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State

No. 2, Houston Rockets - Jalen Green, G League Ignite

No. 3, Cleveland Cavaliers - Evan Mobley, USC

Cleveland should value his rim protection and general defensive court coverage. But his offensive upside is also a selling point. A best-case outcome for Mobley looks like a high-percentage finisher who can also stretch the floor, attack closeouts and score on the move with his pull-up and floater.

James Ham, NBCSports

Evan Mobley, USC
Date Published: July 6

No. 1, Detroit Pistons - Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State

No. 2, Houston Rockets - Jalen Green, G League Ignite

No. 3, Cleveland Cavaliers - Evan Mobley, USC

Mobley has an incredible basketball IQ and a high-level skill set. He can shoot from the outside, score over opponents at will with his 7-foot-5 wingspan, and he can put it on the deck and attack the rim with either hand.

This is the next evolution of the NBA center. He can man the break, has tremendous court vision and he’s a game changer on the defensive end.

Bryan Kalbrosky, USAToday Sports

Jalen Green, G League Ignite
Date Published: June 22

No. 1, Detroit Pistons - Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State

No. 2, Houston Rockets - Evan Mobley, USC

No. 3, Cleveland Cavaliers - Jalen Green, G League Ignite

Jalen Green, who was the FIBA U17 World Cup MVP in 2018, has been a name worth following in scouting circles for several years. His performance for the Ignite in the G League was nothing new, but averaging 17.9 points per game against professional defenders is nothing to gloss over either. The Cavs are already overloaded at guard with Collin Sexton and Darius Garland. As such, this will be a tough case study for whether or not the Cavaliers believe in drafting for fit or best player available.

Krysten Peek, Yahoo! Sports

Evan Mobley, USC
Date Published: June 23

No. 1, Detroit Pistons - Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State

No. 2, Houston Rockets - Jalen Green, G League Ignite

No. 3, Cleveland Cavaliers - Evan Mobley, USC

Mobley is the best shot-blocker in this draft class and would be a great addition to the Cavaliers at No. 3. His biggest knock during the regular season is that he wasn’t physically tough around the rim. Well, all questions surrounding his toughness were answered in the NCAA tournament when he went right at Oregon’s defense in the Sweet 16. Mobley had 95 blocks this season and would fit right alongside Jarrett Allen in the frontcourt next season.

Chicco Nacion & Dane Belbeck, The Score

Jalen Green, G League Ignite
Date Published: June 25

No. 1, Detroit Pistons - Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State

No. 2, Houston Rockets - Evan Mobley, USC

No. 3, Cleveland Cavaliers - Jalen Green, G League Ignite

The Cavaliers already have a young backcourt with Collin Sexton and Darius Garland, but they'll still opt for the best player available with Green at No. 3. That pick could very well send Sexton out of Cleveland, but Green is one of the more polished offensive players in this year's class; the electric G League star projects as a high-volume scorer in the NBA.

