Mock Draft Monday - July 12

Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report Evan Mobley, USC Date Published: July 8

No. 1, Detroit Pistons - Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State No. 2, Houston Rockets - Jalen Green, G League Ignite No. 3, Cleveland Cavaliers - Evan Mobley, USC Cleveland should value his rim protection and general defensive court coverage. But his offensive upside is also a selling point. A best-case outcome for Mobley looks like a high-percentage finisher who can also stretch the floor, attack closeouts and score on the move with his pull-up and floater.

James Ham, NBCSports Evan Mobley, USC Date Published: July 6

No. 1, Detroit Pistons - Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State No. 2, Houston Rockets - Jalen Green, G League Ignite No. 3, Cleveland Cavaliers - Evan Mobley, USC Mobley has an incredible basketball IQ and a high-level skill set. He can shoot from the outside, score over opponents at will with his 7-foot-5 wingspan, and he can put it on the deck and attack the rim with either hand. This is the next evolution of the NBA center. He can man the break, has tremendous court vision and he’s a game changer on the defensive end.

Bryan Kalbrosky, USAToday Sports Jalen Green, G League Ignite Date Published: June 22

No. 1, Detroit Pistons - Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State No. 2, Houston Rockets - Evan Mobley, USC No. 3, Cleveland Cavaliers - Jalen Green, G League Ignite Jalen Green, who was the FIBA U17 World Cup MVP in 2018, has been a name worth following in scouting circles for several years. His performance for the Ignite in the G League was nothing new, but averaging 17.9 points per game against professional defenders is nothing to gloss over either. The Cavs are already overloaded at guard with Collin Sexton and Darius Garland. As such, this will be a tough case study for whether or not the Cavaliers believe in drafting for fit or best player available.

Krysten Peek, Yahoo! Sports Evan Mobley, USC Date Published: June 23

No. 1, Detroit Pistons - Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State No. 2, Houston Rockets - Jalen Green, G League Ignite No. 3, Cleveland Cavaliers - Evan Mobley, USC Mobley is the best shot-blocker in this draft class and would be a great addition to the Cavaliers at No. 3. His biggest knock during the regular season is that he wasn’t physically tough around the rim. Well, all questions surrounding his toughness were answered in the NCAA tournament when he went right at Oregon’s defense in the Sweet 16. Mobley had 95 blocks this season and would fit right alongside Jarrett Allen in the frontcourt next season.