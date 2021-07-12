Mock Draft Monday - July 12

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**
No. 1, Detroit Pistons - Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State
No. 2, Houston Rockets - Jalen Green, G League Ignite
No. 3, Cleveland Cavaliers - Evan Mobley, USC
Cleveland should value his rim protection and general defensive court coverage. But his offensive upside is also a selling point. A best-case outcome for Mobley looks like a high-percentage finisher who can also stretch the floor, attack closeouts and score on the move with his pull-up and floater.
No. 1, Detroit Pistons - Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State
No. 2, Houston Rockets - Jalen Green, G League Ignite
No. 3, Cleveland Cavaliers - Evan Mobley, USC
Mobley has an incredible basketball IQ and a high-level skill set. He can shoot from the outside, score over opponents at will with his 7-foot-5 wingspan, and he can put it on the deck and attack the rim with either hand.
This is the next evolution of the NBA center. He can man the break, has tremendous court vision and he’s a game changer on the defensive end.
No. 1, Detroit Pistons - Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State
No. 2, Houston Rockets - Evan Mobley, USC
No. 3, Cleveland Cavaliers - Jalen Green, G League Ignite
Jalen Green, who was the FIBA U17 World Cup MVP in 2018, has been a name worth following in scouting circles for several years. His performance for the Ignite in the G League was nothing new, but averaging 17.9 points per game against professional defenders is nothing to gloss over either. The Cavs are already overloaded at guard with Collin Sexton and Darius Garland. As such, this will be a tough case study for whether or not the Cavaliers believe in drafting for fit or best player available.
No. 1, Detroit Pistons - Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State
No. 2, Houston Rockets - Jalen Green, G League Ignite
No. 3, Cleveland Cavaliers - Evan Mobley, USC
Mobley is the best shot-blocker in this draft class and would be a great addition to the Cavaliers at No. 3. His biggest knock during the regular season is that he wasn’t physically tough around the rim. Well, all questions surrounding his toughness were answered in the NCAA tournament when he went right at Oregon’s defense in the Sweet 16. Mobley had 95 blocks this season and would fit right alongside Jarrett Allen in the frontcourt next season.
No. 1, Detroit Pistons - Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State
No. 2, Houston Rockets - Evan Mobley, USC
No. 3, Cleveland Cavaliers - Jalen Green, G League Ignite
The Cavaliers already have a young backcourt with Collin Sexton and Darius Garland, but they'll still opt for the best player available with Green at No. 3. That pick could very well send Sexton out of Cleveland, but Green is one of the more polished offensive players in this year's class; the electric G League star projects as a high-volume scorer in the NBA.