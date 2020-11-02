Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Mock Draft Monday - November 2

Posted: Nov 02, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Scott Gleeson, Jeff Zillgitt, & Mark Medina, USA Today

Obi Toppin, University of Dayton
Date Published: October 29

No. 1, Minnesota Timberwolves - Anthony Edwards, University of Georgia

No. 2, Golden State Warriors - LaMelo Ball, Illwarra Hawks

No. 3, Charlotte Hornets - James Wiseman, University of Memphis

No. 4, Chicago Bulls - Deni Avdija, Maccabi Tel Aviv

No. 5, Cleveland Cavaliers - Obi Toppin, University of Dayton

At 22, Toppin is older than most of his counterparts, and his high motor and tenacious dunking translate to immediate production. USA TODAY Sports' national college basketball player of the year can do a mix of everything, including stepping out on the perimeter and mastering pick-and-rolls.

Matt Norlander, CBSSports

Deni Avdija, Maccabi Tel Aviv
Date Published: October 28

No. 1, Minnesota Timberwolves - Anthony Edwards, University of Georgia

No. 2, Golden State Warriors - Obi Toppin, University of Dayton

No. 3, Charlotte Hornets - LaMelo Ball, Illwarra Hawks

No. 4, Chicago Bulls - Onyeka Okongwu, USC

No. 5, Cleveland Cavaliers - Deni Avdija, Maccabi Tel Aviv

I had Deni Avdija at No. 9 in the spring, but there's no chance he's slipping that far this fall. Up to No. 5 he goes, as Avdija's performance over the summer with Maccabi Tel Aviv helped his stock more than any other prospect in this draft. If you watched his tape at all, you often saw a player who clearly looked like the best guy on the floor every minute he was on the floor, which is not something you can say about all other top-10 prospects. Avdija's an interesting prospect because he's capable of playing anything from point guard to power forward, though he'll clearly best fit in as a 3/4 hybrid. Avdija has wonderful playmaking capability and would be a great No. 3 option in a best-case scenario. His shooting leaves some concerns, but physically he's ready for the NBA now.

Chris Forsberg and Rob Snyder, NBC Sports

Obi Toppin, University of Dayton
Date Published: October 29

No. 1, Minnesota Timberwolves - Anthony Edwards, University of Georgia

No. 2, Golden State Warriors - Killian Hayes, ratiopharm Ulm

No. 3, Charlotte Hornets - LaMelo Ball, Illwarra Hawks

No. 4, Chicago Bulls - Deni Avdija, Maccabi Tel Aviv

No. 5, Cleveland Cavaliers - Obi Toppin, University of Dayton

The easy joke here is that the Cavaliers are going to draft another guard. Even with Kevin Love and Andre Drummond on the roster, the Cavaliers almost certainly have to think big, or at least find a young frontcourt player who can thrive alongside Collin Sexton and Darius Garland.

Snyder’s synopsis: The Cavs are so incredibly stiff up front. It would be nice to have a big man who can run the floor and finish. That's what they get here with Toppin.

Grant Afseth, NBA Analysis Network

James Wiseman, University of Memphis
Date Published: October 28

No. 1, Minnesota Timberwolves - LaMelo Ball, Illwarra Hawks

No. 2, Golden State Warriors - Deni Avdija, Maccabi Tel Aviv

No. 3, Charlotte Hornets - Anthony Edwards, University of Georgia

No. 4, Chicago Bulls - Tyrese Haliburton, Iowa State University

No. 5, Cleveland Cavaliers - James Wiseman, University of Memphis

The Cavaliers have emphasized bolstering their backcourt with their top selections in recent NBA Drafts. Now, they will have an opportunity to add a 7-foot-1 center with a 7-foot-4 wingspan. A great athlete with those measurements can be quite valuable, especially on a rookie deal.

Tags
Cavaliers, 2020 Draft, Mock Draft Monday, 2019-20 Season

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Responsive Blank Spacer - 40px Desktop / 20px Mobile

Body: 

Responsive Blank Spacer - 40px Desktop / 20px Mobile

Body: 

Related Content

Drafts from the Past: 2011

Drafts from the Past: 2011

Daily News- November 3, 2020

Daily News- November 3, 2020

CavsHQ -- The Countdown to the Draft Begins

CavsHQ -- The Countdown to the Draft Begins

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter