Mock Draft Monday - November 2

Scott Gleeson, Jeff Zillgitt, & Mark Medina, USA Today Obi Toppin, University of Dayton Date Published: October 29

No. 1, Minnesota Timberwolves - Anthony Edwards, University of Georgia No. 2, Golden State Warriors - LaMelo Ball, Illwarra Hawks No. 3, Charlotte Hornets - James Wiseman, University of Memphis No. 4, Chicago Bulls - Deni Avdija, Maccabi Tel Aviv No. 5, Cleveland Cavaliers - Obi Toppin, University of Dayton At 22, Toppin is older than most of his counterparts, and his high motor and tenacious dunking translate to immediate production. USA TODAY Sports' national college basketball player of the year can do a mix of everything, including stepping out on the perimeter and mastering pick-and-rolls.

Matt Norlander, CBSSports Deni Avdija, Maccabi Tel Aviv Date Published: October 28

No. 1, Minnesota Timberwolves - Anthony Edwards, University of Georgia No. 2, Golden State Warriors - Obi Toppin, University of Dayton No. 3, Charlotte Hornets - LaMelo Ball, Illwarra Hawks No. 4, Chicago Bulls - Onyeka Okongwu, USC No. 5, Cleveland Cavaliers - Deni Avdija, Maccabi Tel Aviv I had Deni Avdija at No. 9 in the spring, but there's no chance he's slipping that far this fall. Up to No. 5 he goes, as Avdija's performance over the summer with Maccabi Tel Aviv helped his stock more than any other prospect in this draft. If you watched his tape at all, you often saw a player who clearly looked like the best guy on the floor every minute he was on the floor, which is not something you can say about all other top-10 prospects. Avdija's an interesting prospect because he's capable of playing anything from point guard to power forward, though he'll clearly best fit in as a 3/4 hybrid. Avdija has wonderful playmaking capability and would be a great No. 3 option in a best-case scenario. His shooting leaves some concerns, but physically he's ready for the NBA now.

Chris Forsberg and Rob Snyder, NBC Sports Obi Toppin, University of Dayton Date Published: October 29

No. 1, Minnesota Timberwolves - Anthony Edwards, University of Georgia No. 2, Golden State Warriors - Killian Hayes, ratiopharm Ulm No. 3, Charlotte Hornets - LaMelo Ball, Illwarra Hawks No. 4, Chicago Bulls - Deni Avdija, Maccabi Tel Aviv No. 5, Cleveland Cavaliers - Obi Toppin, University of Dayton The easy joke here is that the Cavaliers are going to draft another guard. Even with Kevin Love and Andre Drummond on the roster, the Cavaliers almost certainly have to think big, or at least find a young frontcourt player who can thrive alongside Collin Sexton and Darius Garland. Snyder’s synopsis: The Cavs are so incredibly stiff up front. It would be nice to have a big man who can run the floor and finish. That's what they get here with Toppin.