Mock Draft Monday - November 2

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**
No. 1, Minnesota Timberwolves - Anthony Edwards, University of Georgia
No. 2, Golden State Warriors - LaMelo Ball, Illwarra Hawks
No. 3, Charlotte Hornets - James Wiseman, University of Memphis
No. 4, Chicago Bulls - Deni Avdija, Maccabi Tel Aviv
No. 5, Cleveland Cavaliers - Obi Toppin, University of Dayton
At 22, Toppin is older than most of his counterparts, and his high motor and tenacious dunking translate to immediate production. USA TODAY Sports' national college basketball player of the year can do a mix of everything, including stepping out on the perimeter and mastering pick-and-rolls.
No. 1, Minnesota Timberwolves - Anthony Edwards, University of Georgia
No. 2, Golden State Warriors - Obi Toppin, University of Dayton
No. 3, Charlotte Hornets - LaMelo Ball, Illwarra Hawks
No. 4, Chicago Bulls - Onyeka Okongwu, USC
No. 5, Cleveland Cavaliers - Deni Avdija, Maccabi Tel Aviv
I had Deni Avdija at No. 9 in the spring, but there's no chance he's slipping that far this fall. Up to No. 5 he goes, as Avdija's performance over the summer with Maccabi Tel Aviv helped his stock more than any other prospect in this draft. If you watched his tape at all, you often saw a player who clearly looked like the best guy on the floor every minute he was on the floor, which is not something you can say about all other top-10 prospects. Avdija's an interesting prospect because he's capable of playing anything from point guard to power forward, though he'll clearly best fit in as a 3/4 hybrid. Avdija has wonderful playmaking capability and would be a great No. 3 option in a best-case scenario. His shooting leaves some concerns, but physically he's ready for the NBA now.
No. 1, Minnesota Timberwolves - Anthony Edwards, University of Georgia
No. 2, Golden State Warriors - Killian Hayes, ratiopharm Ulm
No. 3, Charlotte Hornets - LaMelo Ball, Illwarra Hawks
No. 4, Chicago Bulls - Deni Avdija, Maccabi Tel Aviv
No. 5, Cleveland Cavaliers - Obi Toppin, University of Dayton
The easy joke here is that the Cavaliers are going to draft another guard. Even with Kevin Love and Andre Drummond on the roster, the Cavaliers almost certainly have to think big, or at least find a young frontcourt player who can thrive alongside Collin Sexton and Darius Garland.
Snyder’s synopsis: The Cavs are so incredibly stiff up front. It would be nice to have a big man who can run the floor and finish. That's what they get here with Toppin.
No. 1, Minnesota Timberwolves - LaMelo Ball, Illwarra Hawks
No. 2, Golden State Warriors - Deni Avdija, Maccabi Tel Aviv
No. 3, Charlotte Hornets - Anthony Edwards, University of Georgia
No. 4, Chicago Bulls - Tyrese Haliburton, Iowa State University
No. 5, Cleveland Cavaliers - James Wiseman, University of Memphis
The Cavaliers have emphasized bolstering their backcourt with their top selections in recent NBA Drafts. Now, they will have an opportunity to add a 7-foot-1 center with a 7-foot-4 wingspan. A great athlete with those measurements can be quite valuable, especially on a rookie deal.