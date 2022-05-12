2022 Draft Lottery Probabilities, presented by Betway:

For the 23rd time in team history, the Cavs will be in the NBA Draft Lottery and will have to rely on luck to determine draft positioning. Unlike past years, the Wine & Gold have a good idea on where they will end up, with a 97.6 percent chance at staying at the 14th overall slot. That leaves a 2.4 percent chance of having a pick land inside the top four.

The three teams that had the highest percentage on landing the first pick last year are the same three teams in this year's lottery cycle (Detroit, Orlando, Houston). Houston cannot pick lower than fifth; Orlando cannot fall below sixth; Detroit can't pick past seven. Cleveland is only able to pick in five slots- 14, 4, 3, 2, and 1.

Take a glance at the 14 teams in the Lottery and their chances of picking within the top-six...

2022 NBA Draft Lottery Probabilities