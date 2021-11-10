Keys to the Game: Cavaliers vs. Wizards

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
J.B. Bickerstaff’s scrappy young squad comes into the contest riding a four-game win streak – including a pair of dramatic road victories over the weekend – and have now won seven of their last nine. Their 7-4 mark is the Cavaliers best start since the season after winning the 2016 Championship.
It’s been a different hero almost every night for Cleveland, which is coming off a convincing win over the Knicks in New York on Sunday evening. The Wine & Gold went 13-of-17 from beyond the arc in the second half of that win – with Ricky Rubio drilling six of those bombs on seven second-half attempts – part of his game- and career-high 37-point explosion, going 8-of-9 from three-point range and 13-of-19 from the floor overall, adding a game-high 10 assists.
Rubio – who became the first reserve in NBA history to post those numbers off the bench – got plenty of help on Sunday. Jarrett Allen – who was named the Eastern Conference’s Player of the Week the following day – added 18 points and a game-high 17 boards for his fourth straight double-double – and outstanding rookie Evan Mobley pitched with a career-high of his own, finishing with 26 points on 11-of-15 shooting, including 2-of-4 from long-range, adding nine rebounds, five assists, a steal and a blocked shot.
The Wizards come into tonight’s contest with a 7-3 mark – their best since the start of the 2014-15 season – having won five of their last seven, including a home victory over the reigning Champs on Sunday night.
In that seven-point win, the red-hot Bradley Beal finished with 30 points on 14-of-22 shooting to go with a game-high eight assists. Kyle Kuzma doubled-up with 15 points and 10 boards and Montrezl Harrell added 15 points off bench.
The Cavaliers stay home for the next three games following Wednesday’s contest – welcoming the Pistons and Celtics to town for a weekend back-to-back before closing out the homestand on Monday night, also against Boston.
These two franchises have a long history – both in the regular and postseason. Washington leads the all-time regular season series, 116-108, and have won the last three contests, including all three meetings late last year by an average of nearly 18 points per.
The postseason has been a different story, however. In 26 Playoff meetings, the Cavs hold a distinct 17-9 advantage – including a 12-4 mark in three series victories in 2006, ’07 and ’08.
The all-time single-game rebounder in the series on Washington’s end is Hall of Famer and father of the current team’s head coach, Wes Unseld, who grabbed 28 rebounds in a one-sided win by the Bullets back in 1974. The Wine & Gold’s all-time leader is the great Elmore Smith – who pulled down 24 boards to go with a game-high 32 points in a 17-point Cavaliers victory.
The Wizards TV analyst when Washington rolls in this evening is none other than former Cavalier, Drew Gooden, who spent part of four seasons with the Wine & Gold.
Gooden arrived in Cleveland in the summer of 2004 as part of one of the most meaningful trades in franchise history – traded to the Cavs along with Steven Hunter and an unknown second rounder named Anderson Varejao in exchange for a Tony Battie and a future second rounder (that turned out to be Martynas Andriuskevicius).
In 292 career contests, the durable for Jayhawk – who started at power forward for the Cavaliers first NBA Finals appearance in 2007 – averaged 11.9 points and 8.6 rebounds per.