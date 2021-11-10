Keys to the Game: Cavaliers vs. Wizards

Home, Sweet Home

J.B. Bickerstaff’s scrappy young squad comes into the contest riding a four-game win streak – including a pair of dramatic road victories over the weekend – and have now won seven of their last nine. Their 7-4 mark is the Cavaliers best start since the season after winning the 2016 Championship.

It’s been a different hero almost every night for Cleveland, which is coming off a convincing win over the Knicks in New York on Sunday evening. The Wine & Gold went 13-of-17 from beyond the arc in the second half of that win – with Ricky Rubio drilling six of those bombs on seven second-half attempts – part of his game- and career-high 37-point explosion, going 8-of-9 from three-point range and 13-of-19 from the floor overall, adding a game-high 10 assists.

Rubio – who became the first reserve in NBA history to post those numbers off the bench – got plenty of help on Sunday. Jarrett Allen – who was named the Eastern Conference’s Player of the Week the following day – added 18 points and a game-high 17 boards for his fourth straight double-double – and outstanding rookie Evan Mobley pitched with a career-high of his own, finishing with 26 points on 11-of-15 shooting, including 2-of-4 from long-range, adding nine rebounds, five assists, a steal and a blocked shot.

The Wizards come into tonight’s contest with a 7-3 mark – their best since the start of the 2014-15 season – having won five of their last seven, including a home victory over the reigning Champs on Sunday night.

In that seven-point win, the red-hot Bradley Beal finished with 30 points on 14-of-22 shooting to go with a game-high eight assists. Kyle Kuzma doubled-up with 15 points and 10 boards and Montrezl Harrell added 15 points off bench.

The Cavaliers stay home for the next three games following Wednesday’s contest – welcoming the Pistons and Celtics to town for a weekend back-to-back before closing out the homestand on Monday night, also against Boston.