Three Keys: Cavaliers vs. Warriors

Key: Rivalry Renewed 1 of 3 The Cavaliers-Warriors matchup isn’t what it used to be, but tonight’s matchup at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse still figures to be a competitive matchup between clubs trying to turn their seasons around. The Wine & Gold are looking to reverse their home fortunes – having gone through the entire month of January without a win on their own floor with their last home win coming back on December 23 against Atlanta. Cleveland went toe-to-toe with the World Champs on Thursday night here at RMFH, nearly erasing the Raptors’ 14-point fourth quarter lead, mounting a furious late rally to get within one before a slew of costly turnovers sunk their upset attempt. The Warriors are on the third game of a five-game roadie and haven’t won away from home in their last in their last 10 outings, having dropped five in a row overall. The new-look Dubs hung tough with Boston in the first half of a Thursday night meeting, but the Celtics opened up a 19-point lead after intermission and cruised to the finish line from there. The Cavs have dropped five straight decisions to the Warriors – with the second regular season meeting this year slated for April 8. But these two squads are vastly different than the ones who tangled in June for four straight seasons.

Key: A Bunch of Bull 2 of 3 One of the few bright spots for Steve Kerr’s squad this year has been the play of guard D’Angelo Russell, who’s having his best statistical season as a pro. The former Buckeye standout has battled the injury bug on and off this year, but when he’s suited up, he’s been outstanding. Golden State’s top scorer comes into tonight’s contest averaging an even 24.0ppg in 31 starts – topping the 20-point plateau on 11 occasions, going for 30 or more nine times and exploding for 52 points in an early-season loss to the Timberwolves. Since returning from a shoulder injury on January 12, he’s resumed his season-long tear – averaging 25.8ppg over that eight-game stretch, including a 37-point showing in a home loss to Indy last week. He’ll be going up against a player who comes into the head-to-head matchup with an even bigger chip on his shoulder than usual. Despite another rock-solid season, Collin Sexton was snubbed again for the Rising Stars Challenge, and he’ll be looking to exact some revenge on Saturday night. Among his 2018 Draft class, the Young Bull ranks 3rd in scoring behind only All-Star starters Luka Doncic and Trae Young at 19.6ppg. With his 23-point night in Thursday’s loss to Toronto, Sexton has now scored 20-plus in three straight games and 16 of his last 24. And after shooting .111 from three-point range in December, Sexton went .446 (33-of-74) from deep the following month. Sexton topped the 20-point mark in both matchups with Golden State last season, averaging 24.0 points on 49 percent shooting from the floor, 60 percent from deep and 89 percent from the stripe.