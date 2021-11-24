Keys to the Game: Cavaliers vs. Suns

Red-Hot Suns

The Wine & Gold will try to get back to their winning ways, but that’ll be a tall order against the league’s hottest team – the Phoenix Suns, who roll into town on Wednesday night riding a 13-game win streak.

The Cavaliers come into the Thanksgiving eve matchup looking to snap a four-game funk – having dropped the first two games of their recent four-game homestand, including Monday night’s tight loss to the Nets at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Both Lauri Markkanen and Jarrett Allen returned to the lineup, and each made an immediate impact. Markkanen finished with 22 points and eight boards and Allen doubled-up with 20 points and a game-high 15 rebounds, nearly matching the Nets starting lineup by himself.

Darius Garland led Cleveland with 24 points on 9-for-27 shooting, adding a team-high 11 assists, but a fourth-quarter collision that sidelined the starting guard took a lot of steam out of the squad in the loss. Ricky Rubio pitched in with 16 points off the bench and Isaac Okoro added 15 points, four boards and a pair of steals.

The Suns tipped off a four-game trip with a four-point win over San Antonio on Monday night. Devin Booker led both teams with 23 points and Deandre Ayton doubled-up with 21 points and 14 boards. Cameron Payne added 20 points off the bench.

The Cavaliers wrap up the homestand on Saturday night when they welcome the Magic to Cleveland. From there, the Wine & Gold embark on a three-game roadie – traveling to Dallas, Miami and Washington D.C. next week.