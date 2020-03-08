Three Keys: Cavaliers vs. Spurs

Key: Homestand Finale 1 of 3 The Cavaliers have an opportunity to close out the final extended homestand of the season in style on Sunday night, with a chance to sweep the season series against Western Conference foes in back-to-back nights. On Saturday night, the Cavaliers snapped a four-game win streak in stellar fashion, dropping the heavyweight Nuggets for the second time this season – overtaking Denver in the fourth quarter and holding on late for the win despite being without starters Andre Drummond and Darius Garland. Three heroes from the 2016 Championship squad – Tristan Thompson, Kevin Love and Matthew Dellavedova – all had big nights in the victory. The Spurs come to Cleveland desperately needing a win to keep their Playoff hopes alive – trailing Memphis by 4.5 games with just over a month to play in the season. San Antonio didn’t do itself any favors on Friday night, surrendering 41 points in the first period and 45 more in the third in a blowout loss to the Nets. Gregg Popovich’s squad trailed by as many as 33 points before intermission and never got closer than 15 points in the second half. Behind a big night from Kevin Love, the Cavaliers knocked off the Spurs in overtime earlier this season – getting their first win in San Antonio since Kyrie Irving’s 57-point performance in a 2015 overtime win.

Key: Changing of the Guard 2 of 3 The Spurs might not be having their usual success as a team, but DeMar DeRozan simply keeps chugging along – averaging 20-plus points in his seventh straight season and his numbers have been even better since his arrival in San Antonio via the Kawhi Leonard trade. This year DeRozan – the 9th overall pick in 2009 – is shooting a career-high 53 percent from the floor and is near career-highs (posted last year) in rebounding and assists. This year, he leads the Spurs in assists and scoring, having posted nine 30-point games and 32 of 20-plus (although just two since the All-Star Break). DeRozan finished with 21 points in the early-December loss to Cleveland – on par with his 19.0 career average in 46 games against the Wine and Gold. As good as DeRozan was in San Antonio’s loss on December 12, Collin Sexton was that much better – finishing with 28 points on 10-of-19 shooting, adding a pair of assists and a steal. Sexton’s assists numbers have gone up since then – as has his scoring average and three-point percentage. The Young Bull’s rapid ascension continued on Saturday night – following up his career-high 41-point performance against Boston with a 25-point effort against Denver, going 11-of-19 from the floor to go with six boards, five assists and a pair of steals. Over the past six games, the sophomore from Alabama – who still hasn’t missed a game in his NBA career – is averaging 28.8ppg on 56 percent shooting from the floor and 49 percent from beyond the arc. Over that six-game stretch, Sexton has shot better than 55 percent from the field in five games.